Rio Tinto admits ‘systemic’ bullying and sexual assaults - live updates

Rio Tinto report bullying sexual assault racism - Fairfax Media

Rio Tinto has revealed that 21 women have been raped or sexually assaulted at its sites over the last five years in a damning report that admitted “systemic” bullying, harassment and racism at the company.

An external review of the FTSE 100 miner found more than a quarter of women had experienced sexual harassment at work, while almost half of all employees suffered bullying.

Racism was found to be widespread across its operations in Australia and South Africa.

The survey, conducted by former Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick, revealed that 21 women reported actual or attempted rape or sexual assault.

Jakob Stausholm, chief executive of Rio Tinto, said: “The findings of this report are deeply disturbing to me and should be to everyone who reads them. I offer my heartfelt apology to every team member, past or present, who has suffered as a result of these behaviours. This is not the kind of company we want to be.

“I feel shame and enormous regret to have learned the extent to which bullying, sexual harassment and racism are happening at Rio Tinto.”

08:05 AM

Expert reaction: Property market refuses to squeak

Lucy Pendleton, at estate agent James Pendleton, says there are no signs of a slowdown in the market just yet.

The pips are being squeezed on all sides but for now the UK property market just refuses to squeak. Weakening affordability remains the elephant in the room, with deposits requiring a higher chunk of annual pay than ever before. Add this to the soaring living costs, low stock availability and the prospect of more interest rate rises, and you can expect things to cool down. With a roaring 2021 behind us it was tempting to believe January would be the month after the circus had left town. But with annual growth revving back up to full throttle, it seems reports of this hot market’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. As supply improves, it will have a sobering effect on prices. Yet while the rest of the UK may take a breath after the record highs of the last 12 months, London, the unlikely poor relation, should be getting back to pre-pandemic business as usual.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has gained ground at the open after bucking the wider trend on global markets to close higher in January.

The blue-chip index rose 0.7pc at the open to 7,513 points.

08:01 AM

House market posts strongest start to year since 2005

Away from the drama at Rio Tinto, there's yet more evidence of the UK housing market boom.

House prices registered their strongest start to the year since 2005, surging 11.2pc year on year to £255,556. That's up 0.8pc since December.

It's the biggest January jump for 17 years. However, a looming cost-of-living crisis means the property market is facing a slowdown, with higher interest rates, taxes and energy bills all hitting household finances.

Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said:

Reduced affordability is likely to exert a dampening impact on market activity and house price growth, especially since household finances are also coming under pressure from sharp increases in the cost of living.

07:51 AM

Report piles fresh pressure on Rio over culture

Rio Tinto scandal Aboriginal Juukan Gorge Australia - RICHARD WAINWRIGHT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The damning report comes less than two years after the world's second biggest miner was embroiled in a controversy over its destruction of ancient Aboriginal caves in Australia.

Rio apologised for blowing up the two Juukan Gorge sites – burying a record of life dating back more than 40,000 years. The scandal sparked the resignation of former chief executive J-S Jacques, while chairman Simon Thompson also plans to step down.

The latest controversy over workplace culture now threatens to stoke fresh investor unrest.

07:40 AM

What's Rio doing about it?

The report outlined 26 recommendations that will inform how the FTSE 100 miner prevents and responds to discrimination and unacceptable workplace behaviour.

Rio said it will implement all these recommendations, with a focus on three main areas:

A commitment from the company’s leadership to create safe, respectful and inclusive working environments to prevent harmful behaviours and better support people in vulnerable situations. This includes improving diversity.

Ensuring the company’s camp and village facilities are safe and inclusive. This includes making sure the company is applying the same safety and risk processes that it uses to prevent harm in operations to create a safe environment for all employees and contractors.

Making it as easy and as safe as possible for all people to call out unacceptable behaviours, highlight issues when they happen and receive support. This includes introducing early intervention options and improving how the company responds to formal complaints in the workplace.

07:36 AM

Rio Tinto's response in full

Jakob Stausholm, chief executive of Rio Tinto, said:

The findings of this report are deeply disturbing to me and should be to everyone who reads them. I offer my heartfelt apology to every team member, past or present, who has suffered as a result of these behaviours. This is not the kind of company we want to be. I feel shame and enormous regret to have learned the extent to which bullying, sexual harassment and racism are happening at Rio Tinto. I am determined that by implementing appropriate actions to address the recommendations, and with the management team’s commitment to a safe, respectful and inclusive Rio Tinto in all areas, we will make positive and lasting change and strengthen our workplace culture for the long term. I am grateful to everyone who has come forward to share their experiences as we go about this vital work.

07:34 AM

Rio Tinto publishes damning report

Good morning.

We kick off the day with a jaw-dropping report from Rio Tinto into its workplace culture, which has revealed sexual assaults, harassment, racism and "systemic" bullying.

The Anglo-Australian miner revealed that 21 women have experienced actual or attempted rape or sexual assault at its mines over the last five years.

More than a quarter of women experienced sexual harassment at work, while almost half of all employees suffered bullying. Meanwhile, racism was found to be widespread across its operations in Australia and South Africa.

The eight-month study, conducted by former Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick, surveyed more than 10,000 employees.

5 things to start your day

1) Women hold just 30pc of seats on UK boards, lagging France and Italy Progress is slow as UK stands 9th globally for gender diversity, according to Deloitte

2) Nicola Sturgeon's transport officials don't want to travel to the office Transport Scotland's civil servants demand to work from home for up to four days per week

3) French demands for 'wet' signatures spark lengthy Dover delays Companies have faced hold ups as most documentation is produced digitally

4) Tesco pulls the plug on Aldi challenger – and more deli counters Supermarket abandons its budget food chain Jack's, which had just 13 stores and lacked economies of scale, say analysts

5) Top investor backs Vodafone boss after activist investor swoops in Abrdn says management has support of shareholders following revelation of Cevian Capital

What happened overnight

Asian markets rose in limited trade Tuesday following another strong lead from Wall Street fuelled by a rebound in tech firms, while comments from Federal Reserve officials eased concerns that it will embark on an aggressive phase of policy tightening.

The Nikkei 225 was up 0.3pc at 27,078.48, while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite were both closed for a holiday.

Coming up today