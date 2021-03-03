Rio Tinto chief to step down over cave destruction

·2 min read
Juukan Gorge cave sites, seen before and after the destruction
Juukan Gorge cave sites, seen before and after the destruction

Rio Tinto's chairman and a director will step down over the destruction of two ancient Aboriginal rock shelters.

The 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters were destroyed for an iron ore mine in Western Australia last year.

A public and investor backlash led to the resignation of then-chief executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques and two deputies.

However, last month the mining giant's remuneration committee handed large payouts to all three executives.

Simon Thompson will step down as chairman after next year's annual general meetings, while non-executive director Michael L'Estrange will retire from the board after this year's meetings.

"I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event," Mr Thompson said in the statement on Wednesday.

Mr Thompson came under continued pressure last month after the region's elders accused him of breaking a personal promise.

Significant archaeological site

The caves - seen as one of Australia's most significant archaeological research sites - had shown evidence of continuous human habitation dating back 46,000 years.

Artefacts found at the caves include a 28,000-year-old animal bone tool and a 4,000-year-old belt made of plaited human hair.

DNA testing had directly linked it to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people - the traditional owners of the land.

The shelters sat above about eight million tonnes of high-grade iron ore, with an estimated value of £75m (A$132m; $96m).

In December, a parliamentary inquiry ordered Rio Tinto to rebuild the cave system, and blasted their destruction as "inexcusable".

In its report - titled Never Again - the inquiry concluded Rio Tinto "knew the value of what they were destroying but blew it up anyway".

It made seven recommendations, including a moratorium on all mining in the local area, and changes to heritage protection laws.

Recommended Stories

  • Disney CEO says households without kids have boosted streaming success

    Surprisingly strong interest from adults who do not have kids at home has helped increase subscriptions to Walt Disney Co's Disney+ streaming service beyond initial projections, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on Monday. Disney+ debuted in November 2019 and growth has exceeded Wall Street expectations and Disney's forecast. While Disney is known for family entertainment, Disney+ also features movies and TV shows from Marvel, "Star Wars" studio Lucasfilm and others.

  • Rio Chairman to Exit After Failings on Aboriginal Site Blasts

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group Chairman Simon Thompson will not seek re-election at the miner’s annual meeting next year, saying that he’s accountable for the failings that led to the destruction of an ancient Aboriginal site last year.The fallout from Rio’s actions at Juukan Gorge in the Pilbara iron ore region of Western Australia last May has already led to the departure of former Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sebastien Jacques and other senior executives, while Thompson himself had come under pressure from investors to step down.“While I am pleased with the progress we have made in many areas, the tragic events at Juukan Gorge are a source of personal sadness and deep regret, as well as being a clear breach of our values as a company,” Thompson said in a statement. “As chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event.”Thompson’s decision comes as Rio also faces fresh problems on a different continent over the development of a huge copper mine in Arizona involving Native American land. New CEO Jakob Stausholm, who was appointed in December and shuffled his senior management ranks last month, says he wants to re-establish the company as a trusted partner for host communities.“Today’s announcement means the board can be renewed,” said Louise Davidson, chief executive officer at the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors. “In particular, investors would like to see the board increase its connection with Australian operations and communities, as well as an increase in mining experience.”AustralianSuper, the largest pension fund in the nation where Rio generates the bulk of its profits, in December called for “changes of personnel” on the firm’s board following its response to the Juukan Gorge incident.Read more: Rio Backed CEO After Blast, Then Watchdog Investors RevoltedThompson in August initially backed Jacques and others leaders, saying they were the right executives to lead Rio’s effort to rebuild relations with Aboriginal Australian communities, only to reverse course weeks later under a barrage of pressure from investors. After a decision to replace the executives, Thompson said in a September interview he believed he should remain in the post to guide the tasks of appointing a new top leader and overhauling the miner’s procedures.Senior independent directors Sam Laidlaw and Simon McKeon will lead the search for a new chair, the London-based company said. It also announced that non-executive director Michael L’Estrange will retire from the board at the conclusion of the 2021 AGM.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rio Tinto chairman, director, to step down after rock shelter destruction

    Rio Tinto Ltd said on Wednesday its chair and a board director would step down, bowing to investor pressure over the destruction of two ancient Aboriginal rock shelters for an iron ore mine last year in Western Australia. Simon Thompson will step down as chairman following next year's annual general meetings, while non-executive director Michael L'Estrange will also retire from the board after this year's meetings, Rio said in a statement. The destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters last year sparked a public and investor uproar that led to the resignation of then CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques and two deputies.

  • Sea Predicts Sales Doubling as Online Shopping Boom Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. expects e-commerce revenue to double in 2021, sustaining its torrid pace of growth as Southeast Asia’s most valuable company counts on regional online shopping demand to persist after the pandemic.Revenue rose to $1.6 billion in the last three months of 2020 from $777.2 million a year earlier, Singapore-based Sea said Tuesday in a statement. Net loss widened to $523.6 million from $283.8 million.Sea, backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., has emerged as a stock-market sensation since its initial public offering in New York in 2017, as investors bet the company can establish itself as a leader in e-commerce and gaming in Southeast Asia. Among companies valued at $100 billion or more, the stock is the No. 1 performer in Asia since the start of last year and only trails Tesla Inc. globally.It’s also trying to establish fintech as a third growth driver. Sea said Tuesday it’s acquired Composite Capital Management, a Hong Kong-licensed global investment management firm. The company will deploy $1 billion toward Sea Capital, a newly established platform to manage its overall investments. Composite Capital founder David Ma -- a former partner at Chinese private equity giant Hillhouse -- becomes Sea Capital’s chief investment officer, reporting to Sea Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li.“Sea’s growth prospects remain promising, riding on the growing digital economy in the region,” Citigroup analysts led by Alicia Yap wrote. “Guidance could prove conservative.”Read more: Asia’s Best-Performing Stock Gets to Justify 400% SurgeKey InsightsThe pandemic is helping to spur demand at Sea’s e-commerce business Shopee, with fourth-quarter sales increasing 178% to $842.2 million. Sea forecast 2021 revenue at Shopee of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion, up from $2.2 billion in 2020.Hit mobile game Free Fire is fueling growth at Sea’s digital entertainment service Garena, whose sales last quarter rose 71.6% to $693.4 million. Sea forecast Garena’s annual bookings -- sales plus changes in deferred revenue -- will increase to $4.3 billion to $4.5 billion in 2021.Its e-wallet service gained traction, with payment volume exceeding $2.9 billion for the quarter and $7.8 billion for the full year. Sea is trying to build financial services into its third growth pillar.Get MoreSea Ltd 4Q Adjusted Ebitda Misses EstimatesFourth-quarter sales and marketing expenses climbed 95% to $665.2 million, led by digital financial services.For 2020, Sea posted total digital entertainment bookings of $3.2 billion.Annual revenue at Garena rose 77.5% to $2 billion.Market ReactionSea’s American depositary receipts ended mostly unchanged after surging as much as 11% Tuesday.(Updates with fund’s chief and analyst’s comment from the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amid scramble for COVID-19 vaccine, Latin America turns to Russia

    As Bolivia struggled late last year to secure deals with large drug firms to supply COVID-19 vaccines, the incoming president, Luis Arce, turned to Russia for help. By the end of December, Bolivia clinched its first major COVID-19 vaccine deal, with enough shots for some 20% of the population. The first Sputnik V doses arrived in the country in late January, just as virus cases were spiking.

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Harry tells Oprah he worried of history repeating

    Prince Harry was worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released from his and his wife Meghan's much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Oprah interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7.The suggestion of history repeating itself appears to reference the fate of Harry's mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.Harry said "I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting her talking to you with my wife by my side," before going on to add "Because I can't imagine what it must have been like for her (Diana), going through this process by herself all those years ago.”It is the first TV interview the couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have given since making their homes in California last year.They shocked Britain when they decided to step back from royal duties.Last month the couple announced that are expecting a second child.In the clips, Oprah said that no subject was off limits and at one point tells the couple "you have said some pretty shocking things here," including that their situation had been "almost unsurvivable".

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • Duchess of Sussex accused of 'bullying Palace staff to tears'

    The Duchess of Sussex faced several bullying complaints from members of her staff during her time as working royal, it was claimed on Tuesday night, as tensions between the couple and Buckingham Palace deepened. She was accused of driving two personal assistants out of the household and undermining the confidence of a third employee, The Times reported. A spokesman for the Sussexes told The Telegraph: "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good." Jason Knauf, the couple's communications secretary at the time, submitted a formal complaint about the claims in October 2018 in an apparent bid to protect his staff. In his email, he said: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable. The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y."

  • Meghan wore earrings gifted by Prince Salman after Jamal Khashoggi was murdered

    The Duchess of Sussex wore earrings during a royal tour which were a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia who is accused of ordering the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Chopard earrings worn by the Duchess at a formal dinner in Fiji in October 2018 during a royal tour of New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga were a wedding gift from the crown prince according to The Times. Kensington Palace was reportedly instructed to brief the media that the chandelier earrings were “borrowed” and this was reported by outlets covering the engagement. An aide has claimed the Duke and Duchess said the earrings were borrowed from a jeweller. Lawyers for the Duchess told The Times that while she may have stated the earrings were borrowed she did not say that they were borrowed from a jeweller. The lawyer denied the Duchess misled anyone about their provenance.

  • CrossFit condemns Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for 'loathsome and dangerous lies'

    CrossFit has publicly disavowed Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over the Republican's previous support for QAnon and other conspiracy theories.

  • Former MLB executive says Albert Pujols was lying about his age when he signed a $240 million contract with the Angels

    "Not one person in baseball believes Albert Pujols is the age he says he is," former Miami Marlins President David Samson.

  • Golden Globes 2021: Taylor Ledward accepts award for late husband Chadwick Boseman

    An emotional Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the best actor Golden Globe Award for her late husband Chadwick Boseman for his performance in "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom." Golden Globe© Awards clips provided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and DCP Rights, LLC.

  • GOP Senators Grill FBI Director over Use of Geolocation Data to Track Capitol Rioters

    Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah) on Tuesday pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray on the procedures federal law enforcement officials have used to track down those who participated in the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. “I’m anxious to see those who committed unlawful, violent acts on January 6 brought to justice,” Lee said during a Senate Judiciary Hearing on Tuesday. “I also believe that … with this circumstance, like every other circumstance, we have to make sure that the civil liberties of the American people are protected.” The Utah Republican explained that he had “heard a number of accounts” of people who were in Washington, D.C. on January 6 who never went near the Capitol but were “inexplicably” contacted by FBI agents who knew of their presence in the district that day “with no other explanation, perhaps, other than the use of geolocation data.” “Are you geolocating people, through the FBI, based on where they were on January 6?” Lee asked Wray. “I think there may be some instances in which geolocation has been an investigative tool, but I can’t speak to any specific situation,” Wray responded. “But what are you using to do that?” Lee asked. “What’s your basis for authority? Are you using national security letters?” Wray said, “I don’t believe in any instance we’re using national security letters for investigation of the Capitol—” Lee interrupted to ask the FBI director if he had gone to the FISA court, to which Wray responded he did not “remotely believe FISA is remotely implicated in our investigation.” The senator continued pressing Wray, asking if the FBI is “using warrants predicated on probable cause.” “We certainly have executed a number of warrants in the course of the investigation of January 6,” Wray said. “All of our investigative work in response to the Capitol [riot] has been under the legal authorities that we have in consultation with the [Department of Justice] and the prosecutors.” Later, Hawley continued Lee’s line of questioning regarding geolocation data, asking Wray if his position is that he doesn’t know “whether the bureau has scooped up geolocation data, metadata cell phone records from cell phone towers.” “Do you not know, or are you saying maybe it has or maybe it hasn’t? Tell me what you know about this,” Hawley said. “So when it comes to geolocation data specifically—again, not in a specific instance, but just even the use of geolocation data—I would not be surprised to learn—but I do not know for a fact—that we were using geolocation data under any situation with connection with the investigation of [January 6],” Wray said. “But again, we do use geolocation data under different authorities and specific instances.” The FBI, Department of Justice and local police in Washington, D.C. are investigating the origins and execution of the January rioting at the Capitol, with the probe resulting in hundreds of arrests so far. Republicans have expressed concern that the methods law enforcement has used to track down rioters could infringe upon personal liberty. Last month Bank of America sparked outcry after it said it would hand over banking information to the federal authorities for people suspected of having involvement in the riots. In the days after the riot, Bank of America handed over data to the FBI on thousands of customers who traveled to Washington, D.C. around January 6, Fox News reported.

  • I received my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New York City and had to battle a flawed booking system

    An Insider reporter struggled to book an appointment and had to wait in line for hours to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

  • Republicans and majority of Democrats vote to keep incarcerated people from participating in elections

    No Republicans supported restoring the right to vote to incarcerated felons. A majority of Democrats likewise opposed the measure.

  • Texas has one of the worst vaccination rates in the U.S. It's reopening 'all businesses' anyway.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced Tuesday that effective next Wednesday, "all businesses of any type" in the Lone Star state will be allowed to fully reopen. Additionally, he's ending the statewide mask mandate. Those in the room where Abbott broke the news applauded the decision, but plenty of skeptics took note, as well. Coronavirus cases have receded greatly across the country over the last several weeks, but it's unclear if that decline is now plateauing. On a related note, Houston, Texas' largest city, is the one city in the United States to have reported finding at least one case of every known variant of the coronavirus, which are believed to be more transmissible and have experts on the alert for another uptick in cases as they become the dominant sources of infection. It's unlikely Houston is actually alone in this regard, but it's still cause for concern. Texas is also lagging behind in vaccinating its population, which is the second largest in the nation. Only Utah and Georgia have slower per capita vaccination rates. Texas is bottom 5 in per capita vaccination rates, yet the governor seems to believe the pandemic is over. Wild. https://t.co/XptNvbu24U — Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) March 2, 2021 Abbott, it turns out, wasn't the only governor to ease restrictions Tuesday — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) actually beat him to the punch, announcing that businesses can operate at full capacity and county mask mandates will be lifted starting Wednesday. More stories from theweek.comThe biggest jazz star you've never heard ofArizona GOP lawyer tells Supreme Court the party needs certain voting restrictions to compete with DemocratsWhite House withdraws nomination of Neera Tanden as OMB chief

  • Top US general in the Middle East says troops were evacuated at just the right moment before a ballistic missile attack so Iran wouldn't know they left

    A US general says that he believes Iran "expected to destroy a number of US aircraft and to kill a number of US service members."