Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Rio Tinto Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Rio Tinto Group had US$11.5b of debt in June 2022, down from US$12.4b, one year before. But on the other hand it also has US$13.9b in cash, leading to a US$2.37b net cash position.

How Healthy Is Rio Tinto Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Rio Tinto Group had liabilities of US$13.1b due within a year, and liabilities of US$31.7b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$13.9b as well as receivables valued at US$3.71b due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$27.2b.

This deficit isn't so bad because Rio Tinto Group is worth a massive US$98.6b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Rio Tinto Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that Rio Tinto Group has seen its EBIT plunge 14% in the last twelve months. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Rio Tinto Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Rio Tinto Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Rio Tinto Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 63% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

Although Rio Tinto Group's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$2.37b. So we don't have any problem with Rio Tinto Group's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example Rio Tinto Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

