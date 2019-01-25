What Can We Make Of Rio Tinto Limited’s (ASX:RIO) High Return On Capital?

Today we’ll evaluate Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Rio Tinto:

0.15 = US$12b ÷ (US$90b – US$11b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Rio Tinto has an ROCE of 15%.

Does Rio Tinto Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Rio Tinto’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Metals and Mining industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Rio Tinto sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Our data shows that Rio Tinto currently has an ROCE of 15%, compared to its ROCE of 10% 3 years ago. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note Rio Tinto could be considered a cyclical business. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Rio Tinto.

Do Rio Tinto’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Rio Tinto has total assets of US$90b and current liabilities of US$11b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 12% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Rio Tinto’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with a sound ROCE, Rio Tinto could be worth a closer look.