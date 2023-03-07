Rio Tinto Settles US Bribery Case Linked to Simandou Mine

1
Tom Schoenberg and James Fernyhough
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has agreed to pay a $15 million penalty to settle US claims of bribery in Guinea, more than six years after a payment connected to a vast iron ore deposit in the West African nation prompted the mining giant to fire two of its top executives.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Securities and Exchange Commission said a political consultant working for Rio had tried to bribe a Guinean government official. Additionally, the miner didn’t properly record its payments to the person, the SEC said on Monday, adding that the company had inadequate accounting controls.

Rio Tinto agreed to the penalty without admitting or denying the violations, according to the SEC. The regulator said the conduct was in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

The allegations form part of Rio’s long and turbulent history in Guinea as it tried to get access to the rich iron ore reserves of the Simandou region. Two executives — Alan Davies and Debra Valentine — were terminated in 2016 under then-Chief Executive Officer Jean-Sebastien Jacques, when Rio reported questions over a consultant to the SEC and other watchdogs.

Davies was Rio’s CEO of energy and minerals, while Valentine was group executive of legal and regulatory affairs. Both denied claims of wrongdoing.

Production is yet to begin at Simandou, where Rio now holds a majority stake in two of the four tenements in a joint venture with China’s Chalco Iron Ore Holdings and the Guinean government. The shareholders continue to negotiate details of the project, which Rio describes as the “largest and richest untapped high-grade iron ore deposit in the world”.

Monday’s resolution stems from an investigation into conduct from 2011, when Rio Tinto hired a French investment banker to help with the mining rights issue in Guinea, the SEC said.

The banker, according to the SEC, offered more than $800,000 to a Guinean government official in an attempt to retain the mining rights. Rio Tinto, which was able to keep them, paid the consultant $10.5 million for the work.

The bribery allegations were also investigated by the Australian Securities and Investment Commission, which did not take action, and the UK Serious Fraud Office, which has not reported its findings.

--With assistance from Clara Ferreira Marques.

(Adds details throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Extends Gain for Sixth Session Ahead of Fed Chair Testimony

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed for a sixth session amid a broader rally in stocks ahead of a testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that will provide clues on the path forward for monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prin

  • Former BofA CEO Richard Rosenberg dead at 92

    Richard Rosenberg, who doubled the size of Bank of America in the 1990s as chairman and CEO and started the bank on its path to becoming one of the world's largest consumer banking franchises, died Friday, his family said in a statement. Rosenberg ran the Charlotte, North Caroline-based bank from 1990 to 1996, taking over the bank at a time when regulators were allowing the first national banking chains to truly come into existence. Under his tenure, BofA grew to to $225 billion in assets at the time and rivaled only Citibank in size when he retired.

  • There's Risk Involved When Comparing Apple to Apple

    Over the weekend, analyst Mike Ng of Goldman Sachs started coverage of consumer electronics giant Apple with a "Buy" rating and a target price of $199. Ng sees the firm's services segment driving as much as 40% of gross profit by fiscal 2027. Did not Samik Chatterjee of JP Morgan, who is rated at five stars by TipRanks, downgrade Apple over the weekend to "Hold" just after reiterating a "buy" rating last week?

  • Kakao Offers to Buy 35% of K-Pop Label SM to Fend Off Rival Hybe

    (Bloomberg) -- Kakao Corp., South Korea’s internet giant, is launching a tender offer to become the largest shareholder at SM Entertainment Co., escalating a battle for control of the K-pop label with entertainment powerhouse Hybe Co.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, I

  • Investor Group Warns Funds to Ramp Up Climate Risk Checks

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian money managers need to better measure the physical impact of climate change across their portfolios to avoid “catastrophic” long-term risks, according to a new survey. Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prince Harry Shoul

  • FTC Expected to Challenge ICE's $13.1 Billion Black Knight Deal This Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Trade Commission is expected to sue Intercontinental Exchange Inc. over its proposed $13.1 billion acquisition of mortgage software rival Black Knight Inc. as soon as Thursday, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winn

  • Japan Offers $1.6 Billion to Australia’s Coal-to-Hydrogen Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s government will offer 220 billion yen ($1.6 billion) from a green innovation fund to accelerate efforts in Australia to produce hydrogen for export from coal and biomass.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prince Harry Should

  • Here’s What You Need to Know After Day One of China’s NPC

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s National People’s Congress kicked off its annual gathering in Beijing on Sunday, with a speech from outgoing Premier Li Keqiang outlining key economic targets for the year. Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for Barrels Puts

  • Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs as soon as this week - Bloomberg News

    Meta declined to comment on the Bloomberg report when contacted by Reuters. Last month, the Washington Post newspaper had reported that Meta was planning to cut jobs in a reorganization and downsizing effort. Meta, at that time, declined to comment, but spokesperson Andy Stone in a series of tweets cited several previous statements by Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg suggesting that more cuts were on the way.

  • Stocks Swing Higher; Dollar, Treasuries in Ranges: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks turned higher as choppy trading in Hong Kong gave way to a rally in the shares of Chinese state-owned enterprises, creating a tailwind that helped along US equity futures. Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prince Harry Shoul

  • Berkshire Hathaway Exec Ajit Jain’s Foundation Sells $2 Million of Stock

    The conglomerate's stock outperformed the S&P 500 in 2022, but it has lagged behind so far this year.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay SEC $15 Million Over Foreign Bribery Charges

    Mining and metals company Rio Tinto PLC agreed to pay a $15 million civil penalty to settle a yearslong probe into allegations it violated U.S. foreign bribery law, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.

  • Americanas Crash Halts Several Brazil Corporate Bond Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- The turmoil in Brazil’s credit market has put several local bond sales on hold as banks and investors become more cautious with corporate borrowers in the aftermath of the sudden collapse of Americanas SA.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBr

  • Strategist to U.S. investors: 'Don’t fully avoid China stocks'

    A push from the Biden Administration to tighten rules on overseas investments by U.S. companies could be mired in bureaucracy, leading to an opportunity in China stocks. The news comes as China's GDP growth signals caution. The U.S. is considering new legislation that could ban or prohibit foreign technology such as the social media platform TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance. The moves come amidst a U.S.-led push to hamper China’s ability to acquire specific U.S. tech that could improve its military prowess. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre were joined by Ben Emons from NewEdge Wealth for a deeper dive into which U.S.-based companies like Qualcomm (QCOM) and Broadcom (AVGO) could be impacted. Emons also discusses if it's time for U.S. investors to start avoiding China tech stocks. He says that crackdowns aren’t done yet -- but says not to fully avoid China Stocks. 0:00 - 0:45: The Crackdown on China Tech 0:50 - 1:05: Geopolitical Tension 1:05 - 1:25: Why not to Avoid Chinese Tech Stocks

  • Arkansas Tyson workers sue over lack of COVID protections

    Thirty-four Tyson Foods employees, former employees and family members filed a lawsuit against the company Monday, saying it failed to take appropriate precautions at its meat-packing plants during the early days of the COVID pandemic. In the lawsuit, filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court in Tyson’s home state of Arkansas, the plaintiffs said Tyson’s negligence and disregard for its workers led to emotional distress, illness and death. Several of the plaintiffs are the spouses or children of Tyson workers who died after contracting COVID.

  • Singapore Tech Salaries Rise at Slower Pace as Industry Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Salaries for software engineers in Singapore rose by an average of 7.6% last year, with pay increases falling short of rent hikes after technology companies worldwide slashed jobs.Most Read from BloombergUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayBrits Say Prince Harry Shou

  • Laid-off Twitter software engineer calls job market 'hot garbage': 'maybe I should go be a firefighter'

    An ex-Twitter engineer laid off by Elon told CNN they're struggling to find work, as "tech jobs are just not happening."

  • You're Now a 'Manager.' Forget About Overtime Pay.

    For four years beginning in 2014, Tiffany Palliser worked at Panera Bread in South Florida, making salads and operating the register for shifts that began at 5 a.m. and often ran late into the afternoon. Palliser estimates that she worked at least 50 hours a week on average. But she says she did not receive overtime pay. The reason? Panera officially considered her a manager and paid her an annual salary rather than on an hourly basis. Palliser said she was often told that “this is what you sign

  • China's social media sounds the alarm bell about India's development as Apple's next hub for iPhone manufacturing supply chain

    The development of India into a major smartphone production base has sparked increased concerns across Chinese social media that mainland China is at risk of losing its primary role in Apple's manufacturing supply chain. That sentiment intensified last week on reports that Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plans to invest about US$700 million on a new plant in India to boost local production, signifying an accelerated shift of production away from China amid escalating tensions between Bei

  • Why Meta’s embrace of a ‘flat’ management structure may not lead to the innovation and efficiency Mark Zuckerberg seeks

    Who's the boss? timsa/E+ via Getty ImagesBig Tech, under pressure from dwindling profits and falling stock prices, is seeking some of that old startup magic. Meta, the parent of Facebook, recently became the latest of the industry’s dominant players to lay off thousands of employees, particularly middle managers, in an effort to return to a flatter, more nimble organization – a structure more typical when a company is very young or very small. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg joins Elon Musk and other b