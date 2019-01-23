Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO): Should The Future Outlook Worry You?

After Rio Tinto plc’s (LON:RIO) recent earnings announcement in June 2018, analyst forecasts appear to be bearish, with earnings expected to decline by -12% in the upcoming year against the past 5-year average growth rate of 29%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$8.8b, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to US$7.7b by 2020. Below is a brief commentary around Rio Tinto’s earnings outlook going forward, which may give you a sense of market sentiment for the company. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Rio Tinto in the longer term?

The 17 analysts covering RIO view its longer term outlook with a negative sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for RIO, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

From the current net income level of US$8.8b and the final forecast of US$6.3b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for RIO’s earnings is -8.0%. This leads to an EPS of $4.21 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $4.9. Contraction in the bottom line seems to suggest cost outpacing top line growth of 0.5% over the next few years. Furthermore, the current 22% margin is expected to contract to 16% by the end of 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you’re building an investment case for a stock. For Rio Tinto, I’ve compiled three pertinent aspects you should further examine:

