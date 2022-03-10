Rio Tinto to Sever All Commercial Ties With Russian Business

(Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group has joined the ranks of multinationals shunning Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, calling into question the fate of its alumina joint venture with Moscow-based United Co. Rusal International PJSC.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Rio Tinto is in the process of terminating all commercial relationships it has with any Russian business,” a spokesman for the global miner said in an emailed statement Thursday.

The London-based company operates the Queensland Alumina Ltd. joint venture with Rusal, which holds a 20% stake. Rio declined to comment further on the implications for the joint venture, but reiterated a statement from last week that it had the “appropriate structures” in place to ensure Queensland Alumina’s operations would not be disrupted.

The global miner is the latest in a wave of companies to cut ties to Russia. Amazon.com Inc. announced Tuesday it had stopped shipping products sold on its retail website to customers based in Russia, while McDonald’s Corp. has temporarily closed all of its 850 outlets in the country. Resources giants including Shell Plc, BP Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are also pulling out of operations in Russia.

Rio has no operational assets or employees located in Russia or Ukraine, the company said. The company’s shares were down 7.5% in Sydney trading to A$110.85 at 3 p.m. local time.

Read: New EU Sanctions Hit Wealthy Russians, Including Race Driver

Rio’s announcement could add to the crunch in the aluminum market, where prices are already at historic highs, if it curtails Rusal’s supply of alumina from Queensland Alumina.

Russia is one of the biggest producers of aluminum outside of China, and already faces pressure on output after Rusal suspended shipments from an alumina plant in Ukraine which supplies the feedstock to its smelters in Russia.

Story continues

Rio generated $12.4 billion in revenue from its aluminum business in 2021, including from Queensland Alumina, making it the company’s second-biggest earner after iron ore. It’s evaluating options regarding the partnership with Rusal, the spokesman said.

“Rio’s move could keep things tight in the aluminum market until trade flows can adjust,” said Peter O’Connor, mining analyst at Shaw & Partners.

Meanwhile, Rusal’s 57% owner En+ Group International PJSC is considering hiving off its international operations into a new company that would no longer have Russian ownership, according to people familiar with the matter.

Isolating Putin

It would be difficult for Rio to stop using products from Russia for its Oyu Tolgoi copper operation in Mongolia, Bold Baatar, head of the group’s copper business, was quoted as saying by Reuters at a conference in Houston on Wednesday.

While Rio’s announcement on Thursday was unlikely to have a large material impact on its bottom-line, it was still welcome, Dan Gocher, the director of climate and environment at shareholder advocacy group Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, said by phone.

“Administering these types of economic sanctions and blocks is the only way we can isolate President Putin,” Gocher said. “We know he receives enormous support from the oligarchs and businesses that surround him, and Rusal is definitely one of those.”

(Adds detail throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.