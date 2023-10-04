Rio's icon in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

STORY: The iconic 130-foot (40-meter) monument, which looks out over Rio's scenic beaches and mountains, was bathed in pink light as breast cancer patients and campaigners gathered to watch the spectacle.

The event was organized by the non-profit organization Fundacao Laco Rosa (Pink Bow Foundation). It hopes that thousands of people would look up and see the landmark statue lit in the color associated with breast cancer awareness campaigns.

Every October, people around the world celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise awareness of the disease and encourage people to take steps for early detection, including getting yearly mammograms.