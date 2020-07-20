Federal officers again tear-gas protesters in Portland

Protesters outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon were targeted with tear gas by federal officers for the sixth night in a row Sunday, reports the CBS affiliate there, KOIN-TV. It marked the 52nd straight night of protests in the city against police violence and for racial justice.

Even after the tear gas was deployed, demonstrators regrouped outside the building in the early hours of Monday morning.

It wasn't clear whether any protesters were arrested or detained.

KOIN reporters saw protesters, including a group of mothers wearing yellow and holding flowers, peacefully surround a fence at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse after night fell. A few federal officers were spotted leaving the building, but staying behind the fence before going back inside.

By 11:40 p.m., parts of the fence were disassembled, and some protesters were sitting behind it.

Some 10 minutes later, KOIN saw federal officers rushing out of the building and using a large amount of tear gas and in addition to other crowd-control munitions on protesters, many of whom had their hands up.

The scene outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon late on night of July 19,2020. / Credit: KOIN-TV More

Night 51

On Saturday night, Portland police declared a riot after the police union building was broken into and a fire was lit. It was the 51st night of protests in Portland, where federal authorities have been sent in despite opposition from state and local officials.

Portland Police said in a statement on Sunday that they declared a riot "due to the violent conduct of the large group creating a grave risk of public alarm." The crowd began to disperse as police issued a public service announcement.

Federal officers deployed tear gas once again on Saturday night as fencing was torn down around the federal courthouse, where officers and protesters have clashed before, CBS Portland affiliate KOIN reported. The fencing around the courthouse had come down Friday night, was repaired and replaced on Saturday and then torn down again.

Portland police said Sunday that four people were arrested for charges that included riot and interfering with a police officer.

Protests in Portland erupted in June after George Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis — but lately, they've become about federal authorities' presence in the city.

Under an executive order from President Trump in June, federal agents have been deployed to protect federal monuments and buildings in cities such as Portland, Seattle and others. The federal courthouse in Portland is also under their jurisdiction.

Protestors run as tear gas is deployed on the steps of the U.S. District Court building on July 17, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. / Credit: Mason Trinca / Getty Images More