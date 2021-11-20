Riot declared in Portland as protesters and police clash after Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal

A fire burns on the street during protests after the "not guilty" verdict was announced in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., November 19, 2021. Grace Morgan/Reuters

Kyle Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges relating to the fatal shooting of two men in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Around 200 protesters gathered in Portland, Oregon, to protest against the verdict.

Protesters pelted police with "urine, alcoholic beverages, and batteries," the sheriff's office said.

A protest against Kyle Rittenhouse's acquittal on Friday night in Portland, Oregon, was declared a riot after windows were broken and police officers were pelted with objects.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office declared the protest of around 200 people to be a riot around 9pm because of "violent, destructive behavior by a significant part of the crowd."

Officials said protesters had damaged the gate to the city's Justice Center, which houses a police precinct and a detention center. Videos posted on social media show police and protesters clashing in Portland, with protesters chanting anti-police slogans and "Kyle is a terrorist."

—PPB Event Messages (@PPBAlerts) November 20, 2021

Chris Liedle with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office told KOIN TV that "hostile" protesters threw "urine, alcoholic beverages, water bottles, and batteries" at police.

Trash and debris were set on fire in the streets, and some protesters also discussed burning down the Justice Center, KOIN TV reported. Police used loudspeakers to tell the crowd to disperse or risk arrest or subject to force, including "pepper spray and impact weapons."

By 11pm, the crowd mainly had broken up, KOIN TV said.

Portland police said on Twitter that at least one person was arrested.

Members of the police in riot gear stand in a garage during a confrontation with protesters after the "not guilty" verdict was announced in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, in Portland, Oregon, U.S., November 19, 2021. Grace Morgan/Reuters

​​The crowd gathered in downtown Portland to protest after a jury cleared Rittenhouse, 18, of all charges over the fatal shooting of two men during anti-racism protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

The verdict has sparked strong reactions along political lines, with many right-wing politicians praising the teen shooter, while others have argued that the acquittal could encourage vigilante violence.

Story continues

President Joe Biden appealed for calm in a statement while acknowledging that many Americans feel "angry."

"While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken," he said.

"I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy."

In response to the verdict, peaceful demonstrations were also held in several cities, including Chicago, New York, and Oakland.

On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the White House was "supporting any effort towards peaceful protests."

Read the original article on Insider