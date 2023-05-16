Riot Fest 2023 lineup: Foo Fighters, The Cure and Queens of the Stone Age in Douglass Park

CHICAGO — Riot Fest headliners for 2023 will be Foo Fighters and Turnstile Friday; The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and Queens of the Stone Age Saturday; and The Cure and Mars Volta Sunday.

The three-day Riot Fest will be Sept. 15-17 in Douglass Park, according to an announcement Tuesday. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. May 16 at riotfest.org. Limited presale tickets went on sale Monday.

Additional music acts include Kim Gordon, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, Parliament Funkadelic with George Clinton, Ani DiFranco and AFI.

The longtime, independently run music fest has been at the center of controversy in the last year regarding its Douglass Park location. Some have criticized Riot Fest and some other big music events for taking over portions of the West Side city park and making them inaccessible to the surrounding community for periods of time over the summer. Summer Smash Festival, a three-day hip-hop music festival put on by SPKRBX and Lyrical Lemonade, announced it would relocate from Douglass Park to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview June 23-25. Heatwave moves to Northerly Island June 10-11.

According to the announcement, Riot Fest will also include its usual array of food, drink and merchandise vendors, as well as carnival rides, a return of last year’s busy wedding chapel and Logan Arcade with vintage arcade games.

Headliner The Cure also is slated to perform at the United Center in Chicago June 10.

Also on the Riot Fest lineup, according to the announcement:

—070 Shake

—Balance and Composure

—Bayside

—Bearings

—Black Angels

—Bowling for Soup

—Braid

—Caroline Rose

—Cassyette

—CK Vassi

—Code Orange

—Corey Feldman

—Cults

—Drain

—Earth Crisis

—Empire State Bastard

—Enola Gay

—Enter Shikari

—Eshu Tune / Hannibal Buress

—Fade ‘Em All

—Fake Names

—FEA

—Finch

—Fleshwater

—Flogging Molly

—Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

—Free Throw

—Godspeed You! Black Emperor

—Gorilla Biscuits

—H2O

—Hawthorne Heights

—Head Automatica

—High Vis

—Hotline TNT

—Insane Clown Posse

—Jehnny Beth

—Just Friends

—Just Mustard

—L.S. Dunes

—Microwave

—Nothing

—nothing,nowhere.

—Olivia Jean

—Origami Angel

—Pennywise

—Pinkshift

—Plosivs

—Pool Kids

—PUP

—Quasi

—Quicksand

—Ride

—Rival Schools

—Say Anything

—Screaming Females

—Silverstein

—Sleep Token

—Sludgeworth

—Snapcase

—Spitalfield

—Steve Ignorant Band / Crass

—The Aquadolls

—The Bobby Lees

—The Breeders

—The Bronx

—The Dresden Dolls

—The Exploited

—The Gaslight Anthem

—The Interrupters

—The Used

—The Wrecks

—Thursday

—Total Chaos

—Viagra Boys

—Warpaint

—White Reaper

—Yard Act

—Young Culture

