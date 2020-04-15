Riot Games Awards TBWA\China Creative Partner For 2020 League Of Legends World Championship

TBWA\CHINA WINS THE ACCOUNT AFTER A COMPETITIVE PITCH

SHANGHAI, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\China has been named creative partner for the 2020 League of Legends World Championship by Riot Games in China. It was announced today that the account was successfully awarded to the agency after a competitive pitch. The esport tournament will take place in the host city of Shanghai in the fall of this year.

League of Legends is the most popular PC game worldwide. As its largest annual global esports event, in 2019, The World Championship brought in more than 100 million viewers, including a peak of 44 million concurrent viewers in the final competition.

TBWA\China's scope includes strategic services, offline and online creative services as well as the content support.

"With the continued growing popularity of esports in the China market, we are excited to bring the 2020 League of Legends World Championship to China this year," said Leo Lin, Head of China Riot Games. "With TBWA as our China creative partner, we look forward to taking our sports tournament to a new level."

Joanne Lao, Chief Executive Officer TBWA Greater China : "We are honored that Riot Games has entrusted TBWA in China for this assignment. We look forward to contributing our strategic insights and disruptive creativity to support this amazing event."

United around Disruption®, a strategic methodology and philosophy, TBWA was recently named to Fast Company's annual list of the world's most innovative companies for the second year in a row, citing TBWA's ability to drive creativity on a global scale.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company: the cultural engine for 21st-century business. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and Adweek's 2018 Global Agency of the Year, we create disruptive ideas that locate and involve brands in culture, giving them a larger share of the future. Our collective has 11,300 creative minds across 275 offices in 95 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and like us on Facebook. TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

