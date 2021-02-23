Riot gear, training probed at Capitol riot hearing

Senators probing the recent attack on U.S. Capitol heard testimony on training and equipping the Capitol Police as key security officials testified publicly for the first time Tuesday. (Feb. 23)

Video Transcript

ROB PORTMAN: We've received information that, prior to January 6, Capitol police officers were not trained on how to respond to an infiltration of the Capitol building. Is that correct, Mr. Sund?

STEVEN SUND: When you talk about infiltration, you're talking about a large insurrection like we saw on January 6? No.

ROB PORTMAN: Are all Capitol police officers outfitted with riot gear?

STEVEN SUND: No, they are not, sir.

ROB PORTMAN: They're not. And-- and why are they not?

STEVEN SUND: We outfit a number of our-- we have seven [? CDU ?] platoons that we can activate. Four of those platoons-- it's 40 people in a platoon-- are activated to what we call the level one, the full [? CDU ?] gear and equipment. It requires extensive cost, extensive training to keep that and keep and maintain that level for us. A number of our officers are posted in interior posts, screening posts, things like that where, you know, that gear wouldn't do them any-- you know, wouldn't provide them any support.

So we have determined, up till January 6, that that number of [? CDU ?] platoons had sufficed for all the demonstrations that we had been dealing with on Capitol grounds.

ROB PORTMAN: Yeah, Mr. Sund, I would just say, you know, obviously, those officers who you say had interior posts needed it that day. So it's not accurate to say they didn't need it.

Yeah, I think the bottom line here is that, unfortunately, our officers were not given the proper training with regard to infiltration of the building or the complex, with regard to dealing with civil disturbance. And they didn't have the equipment necessary to push back and, most importantly, to protect themselves.

Recommended Stories

  • US Capitol rioters ‘came prepared for war’, Senate hears in testimony

    First congressional hearing on attack comes day after Merrick Garland said he would expand investigation into 6 January assaultUS politics – live updates Testifying on Tuesday in the first congressional hearing on the US Capitol attack, the chief of Capitol police who resigned over the riot said the pro-Trump mob which stormed the building “came prepared for war”. Merrick Garland would seem to agree. In a confirmation hearing on Monday which set the scene for Tuesday’s session before the Senate homeland security and rules committees, Joe Biden’s nominee for attorney general said he would expand the criminal investigation into the 6 January assault, telling Congress domestic terrorism is a greater threat to American democracy than it has been for decades. Before the Senate judiciary committee, Garland described the insurrection of Trump supporters and white supremacists as “a heinous act that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy”. He said his first act if confirmed would be to focus on domestic terror. Describing the events of 6 January as “not necessarily a one-off”, Garland, currently a federal judge, pledged to use the full powers of the justice department to prevent a repeat attack. “I intend to look more broadly at where this is coming from, what other groups there might be that could raise the same problem in the future,” he said. On Tuesday, the two top officials in charge of securing the Capitol the day of the deadly assault were called to give evidence to Congress. Paul Irving, the former sergeant-at-arms for the House, and Michael Stenger, his equivalent for the Senate, both resigned after the breach. Their testimony marked the start of a congressional investigation into security lapses behind the insurrection. Stenger said: “This was a violent, coordinated attack where the loss of life could have been much worse.” Irving said: “Based on the intelligence, we all believed that the plan met the threat, and we were prepared. We now know we had the wrong plan.” Merrick Garland speaks during his confirmation hearing before the Senate judiciary committee on 22 February. Photograph: Xinhua/REX/Shutterstock Two other officials, former Capitol police chief Steven Sund and the acting chief of police for Washington’s Metropolitan police, Robert Contee, also offered testimony. Sund also resigned in the wake of the catastrophe. “These criminals came prepared for war,” Sund told senators. Sund and Contee both expressed astonishment at delays at the Pentagon after the appeal went out for reinforcements at the Capitol and the deployment of the national guard. Sund said: “I was certainly surprised at the delays that I was hearing and seeing.” Contee recalled a phone call between Sund and Pentagon officials in which Sund could be heard “literally pleading” for backup. When no immediate affirmation was forthcoming, Contee said, “I was just stunned. I have officers who are out there literally fighting for their lives.” A captain in the Capitol police, Carneysha Mendoza, described 6 January as “by far the worst of the worst” of all the days she has worked. “We could have had 10 times the amount of people working with us, and I still believe the battle would have been just as devastating,” Mendoza said. The riot arose from a gathering to “save America” and “stop the steal”, inspired by Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and widely advertised on social media. Trump headlined the rally, delivering an incendiary speech which he had billed weeks earlier with a tweet saying: “Big protest in DC on 6 January. Be there, will be wild!” The riot that ensued left five dead. A woman trying to break into the House was shot dead by police. A Capitol officer, Brian Sicknick, died after being struck with a fire extinguisher. In the Senate on Tuesday, Rob Portman of Ohio, the top Republican on the homeland security committee, noted that two officers have killed themselves since. “We will never forget the service and sacrifice” of those officers, Portman said. He was one of 43 Republican senators to vote to acquit Trump in his impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the insurrection. Capt Carneysha Mendoza of the Capitol police testifies at a Senate hearing on 23 February. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock The aggressive approach to investigating the 6 January riot, coupled with Garland’s testimony, signals a sharp change of tack under Democratic leadership in Washington. Garland’s emphasis on white supremacy, and his clear labelling of it as domestic terrorism, marks a departure from the leadership of Trump and Mitch McConnell, the Senate Republican leader, who tended to minimize the danger or, in the case of the former president, actively refuse to condemn far-right and racist groups. Garland’s hearing saw him quizzed on his definition of domestic terror by one of the Republican senators accused of egging the seditionists on. Joshua Hawley of Missouri was photographed with a clenched fist in a display of solidarity with the “stop the steal” crowd outside the Capitol, shortly before violence erupted. Hawley asked Garland if he thought violence against federal property during racial-justice protests was a form of domestic terrorism. Without mentioning Hawley’s actions on 6 January, Garland replied that to disrupt democratic processes, as in the Capitol insurrection, did fit the definition. “Attacking a courthouse at night” did not. Garland is a credible voice on domestic terror. He was lead prosecutor of the Oklahoma City bombers in 1995. In his testimony he drew a line from the Capitol insurrection back to Oklahoma City, where 168 people were killed, and on to the “battles of the original justice department against the Ku Klux Klan”. Tuesday’s testimony by the former Capitol security chiefs was arranged by Democrats Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Gary Peters of Michigan. The senators questioned their witnesses about why they seemed caught off guard. The joint hearing was just the beginning of an anticipated welter of investigations. Though Trump was acquitted by the Senate, Democrats remain determined to review the actions and mistakes that led to the assault. A bipartisan independent commission may also be convened. “This is certainly not the last hearing we will have on this attack,” Klobuchar said on Tuesday.

  • Ex Capitol Chief: Intelligence didn't predict riot

    Testifying publicly for the first time about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, former security officials say that bad intelligence was to blame for the disastrous failure to anticipate the violent intentions of the mob. (Feb. 23)

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Former Capitol Police chief says he did not see FBI warning prior to Jan. 6 attack

    In a joint hearing of the Senate Homeland Security and Rules and Administration committees on security failures that led to rioters breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said he did not receive an FBI report issued the day before the attack with information about online calls for violence.

  • Republican senator defends pro-Trump protesters who stormed Capitol, falsely blaming insurrection on ‘fake supporters’

    Of the 250 people who have been arrested for their roles in the riot, dozens have been connected to right-wing groups that support Donald Trump

  • Dominion sues MyPillow over election fraud claims

    Dominion Voting Systems on Monday filed a massive defamation lawsuit against businessman Mike Lindell, chief executive of My Pillow Inc, for spreading false conspiracy theories that Dominion's machines rigged November’s presidential election.My Pillow was named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.Dominion filed the case in Washington federal court and is seeking $1.3 billion in damages.In the lawsuit, lawyers for the Denver-based company said (quote):"Acting in concert with allies and media outlets that were determined to curry favor with one of their biggest sponsors and to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election, Lindell launched a defamatory marketing campaign about Dominion that reached millions of people and caused enormous harm to Dominion."A My Pillow representative did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the lawsuit.Similar lawsuits were filed against Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, two lawyers that promoted former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of widespread election fraud.Lindell, a devout supporter of Trump, financed post-election protest movements in a bid to overturn President Joe Biden's victory.Lindell also used his personal Twitter account, which had nearly half a million followers before being suspended, and the company’s account to spread unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election.

  • Mr. ‘Cuomosexual’

    The role of a satirist is similar to that of a caricaturist, which is why Saturday Night Live’s recent skit of New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the aftermath of the nursing-home deaths scandal wasn’t particularly funny. “We are not the same,” says Cuomo (played by Pete Davidson) to Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), who is sipping a cocktail and wearing a Hawaiian shirt, just back from Cancun: “I am a man. You are a clown. If you mess with me, I will send you to a clown hospital. And if you die, I will not count your body.” If anything, this portrayal is more flattering than how Cuomo appears in real life. After the New York attorney general reported that the state had undercounted nursing-home deaths by as much as 50 percent, the New York Post revealed that Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted during a video conference with Democratic lawmakers that the Cuomo administration had covered up the true death toll for fear that it would be “used against us.” It’s not only conservatives who are furious with him. Last week, a news conference and rally were held outside the Department of Justice offices at which family members of elderly patients demanded a federal investigation. They will get their wish. The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office have subsequently opened an investigation. State assembly Republicans are moving to form an impeachment commission “to gather facts and evidence” surrounding Cuomo’s “handling and the subsequent cover-up of the COVID-19 crisis in nursing homes.” Even state Democrats are moving to strip Cuomo of his unilateral emergency pandemic powers. Writing in Sunday’s Wall Street Journal, John Daukas, former acting attorney general for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, argued that Cuomo’s cover-up could merit federal criminal charges. And National Review’s Andy McCarthy has explained that “besides potential civil-rights liability, the Cuomo administration could face problems because the nursing homes that the state oversees receive lots of federal money through Medicare and Medicaid.” Though his deadly mistakes aren’t amusing, the contrast between how he has acted and how he sees himself is certainly laugh-worthy. What comedy skit of Cuomo could be more ridiculous than the sight of his own book on the window display at my local bookstore, American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic, with a picture of him on the front, hands clasped and looking regal? What could be more embarrassing for him than his appearance on Ellen last year in which he grinned at the term, “Cuomosexual,” as his host called him “charming and adorable” and said, straight-faced, that “people are in love with you.” He believed it. SNL presented Cuomo as “a man,” with at least a semblance of self-awareness. But Cuomo presents Cuomo as a god. Let’s not forget that his fall from universal grace was preceded by stunning arrogance. Last year, he described the watchdog Empire Center for Public Policy’s lawsuit to force Cuomo to release the true death toll as “yet another publicity stunt from an arm of the far-right advocacy industrial complex.” Then, last November, there was that shambolic press conference about school reopenings at which the Wall Street Journal’s Jimmy Vielkind asked whether schools in New York City would be opening the next day. “Let’s try not to be obnoxious and offensive in your tone,” the governor said, adding that the reporter was “100 percent wrong,” since, when it came to school closures, “we did it already. That’s the law. An orange zone and a red zone. Follow the facts.” Vielkind replied: “I’m confused . . . and I think parents are still confused as well.” But Cuomo said, “No, they’re not confused. You’re confused. Read the law, and you won’t be confused.” At which point, a New York Times reporter said she also was confused, and Cuomo said: “Well, I don’t really care what you think. Of course you’ll agree with him because you’re in the same business with him.” It turns out that, despite being 100 percent certain, Cuomo was 100 percent wrong. Now that’s funny.

  • GOP Senate leaders sound off on COVID relief bill

    Senate Republican leaders are slamming President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill as too expensive and filled with items that are unrelated to the pandemic. (Feb. 23)

  • 18 episodes of The Muppet Show have content disclaimers on Disney Plus

    Disney Plus recently (and finally) got The Muppet Show, or at least as much of The Muppet Show as any streaming service can legally get without paying ungodly amounts of money for music licensing rights, but 18 episodes of the show were deemed potentially offensive enough that Disney added content disclaimers in front of them. The text of the disclaimers, which cannot be skipped past and include little 12-second timers so you know that you have to sit through them, explain that the episodes feature “negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures,” and while “these stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now,” Disney has decided to leave them in order to “acknowledge the [offensive content’s] harmful impact, learn from it, and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

  • The Simpsons: Kevin Michael Richardson replaces Harry Shearer as Dr Hibbert

    The show has said white cast members will stop portraying characters from other ethnic backgrounds.

  • With its own COVID-19 vaccine trial on pause, Sanofi will produce 12 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s candidate

    While its own COVID-19 vaccine candidate faces trial delays, French drug maker Sanofi will use its vaccine manufacturing plant in Marcy L'Etoike, France, to formulate and fill vials with Johnson & Johnson's single-dose shot. The goal, Sanofi said, is to produce about 12 million doses in its facility. The companies are considered rivals, but Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said the company is "stepping forward to show solidarity" amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as it remains focused on eventually moving forward with its own trials. Sanofi previously agreed to help bottle and package 125 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. Read more at The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comWhat New York City might reveal about declining COVID-19 casesTed Cruz says his wife is 'pissed' over leaked Cancun textsResearchers warn 'the devil is already here' after analysis of California COVID-19 variant

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Supplies, cargo reach International Space Station

    Employing a two-stage Antares rocket, the Cygnus spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallop's Island, Virginia, on Saturday (February 20).Northrop Grumman has named the spacecraft the "S.S. Katherine Johnson," as a tribute to the pioneering African American NASA mathematician whose life story inspired the film "Hidden Figures," according to Space.com. The aerospace company has a tradition of naming each of its spaceships after "an individual who has played a pivotal role in human spaceflight," according to its website.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • British girl receives heart revived outside body

    Freya Heddington's world was turned upside down two years ago when she was diagnosed with restrictive cardiomyopathy.The heart condition causes tiredness, chest pain and breathing problems, and Freya was going to need a heart transplant.The 14 year old expected to have to wait two years for the procedure, but it ended up being just two months."I am ecstatic that I got such an amazing gift," she said. "But it's also upsetting to know that someone also died."Freya received a new heart thanks to pioneering technology which capitalises on harvesting hearts from a range of donors.Usually the vital organ is taken from patients who are brain dead but their hearts are still beating.But a new procedure, first done at a hospital in Cambridge in 2015, retrieves adult donor hearts that have been allowed to stop beating on their own after life support has been withdrawn.A special device is able to then restart the heart and ensure it is healthy before it is transplanted into a patient.Initially, the procedure was only available to adults in need of transplants, but the Royal Papworth hospital has since teamed up with Great Ormond Street Hospital to ensure children can also benefit from it.Transplant surgeon Marius Bergman says more lives have been saved, “In other words, we double the amount of heart transplantation and we reduce the waiting time period and we had to do the exactly same thing for the paediatric recipients and at the same time, for both populations to reduce the mortality in the waiting list, that’s what we achieved.”Freya is one of six British youngsters to have received a new heart using the procedure.Only four others have been carried out worldwide.

  • Dubai's Emirates seeks key role in global vaccine delivery

    The belly of the Emirates plane that touched down in Dubai early Sunday from Brussels was stuffed with precious cargo: tens of thousands of doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, reported as being 95% effective, must be preserved at the frigid temperature of negative 70 Celsius (minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit).

  • ‘MyPillow Guy’ complains loyalty to Trump is costing him millions while facing $1.3 billion lawsuit

    ‘I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?’

  • Perdue ditches Senate run after Trump Mar-a-Lago meeting

    Reports suggest meeting with former president last week ‘did not go well’

  • Texas train carrying fuel in flames after crossing collision

    Homes are evacuated as a train transporting fuel burns, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

  • Tiger Woods suffers major injuries in car crash

    Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries in a car crash and was pulled from his vehicle by firefighters in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Woods' car sustained "major damage" in a "single-car accident" on Rolling Hills Estate just after 7am, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. Images from the scene appeared to show the car's bonnet caved in and its air bag inflated. Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, issued a statement saying the golfer sustained "multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery. An LA County Sheriff's Office source told TMZ website that they do not believe alcohol was involved but they did not say whether any other substance was possibly involved.