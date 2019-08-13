Beijing 'preparing tanks at Hong Kong border', warns Trump as protesters clash with police at airport

Cameramen and photographers film a detained man, who protesters claimed was a police officer from mainland China - AP

Donald Trump warned that China was moving troops to the Hong Kong border as protesters clashed with riot police at the city's international airport for a second time on Tuesday night.

Scuffles broke out after protesters allegedly detained two men, accusing them of being undercover Chinese officials.

One of the men was bound with cable ties and appeared semi-conscious as protesters displayed his belongings on the floor. Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said the man was a reporter for the Communist Party mouthpiece newspaper.

Trouble began as a number of regular police officers entered the airport without riot gear to assist paramedics after one of the men collapsed. Protesters drove the police out of the terminal building and shortly afterwards around 50 riot police arrived.

Police used pepper spray and made five arrests as scenes briefly turned violent.

In one flashpoint, protesters cornered a police officer and started beating him with his own baton. The officer had been trying to arrest a pro-democracy protester, but was beaten back by the crowd. As he was shoved to the floor, he drew his gun. The protesters immediately leapt back.

Had he fired, the consequences for Hong Kong and its young army of activists could have been dire. But the officer held his nerve and colleagues came to his aid.

About 30 protesters remained at the airport early on Wednesday while workers scrubbed it clean of blood and debris from overnight. Check-in counters reopened to queues of weary travellers who had waited overnight for their flights.

Meanwhile, Chinese paramilitary police were assembling across the border in the city of Shenzhen for exercises.

While China has yet to threaten sending in the army - as it did against pro-democracy protesters in Beijing in 1989 - the Shenzhen exercises were a sign of its ability to crush the demonstrations, even at the cost to Hong Kong's reputation as a safe haven for business and international exchange. Images on the internet showed armored personnel carriers belonging to the People's Armed Police driving in a convoy on Monday towards the site of the exercises.

Mr Trump said in a tweet: "Our Intelligence has informed us that the Chinese Government is moving troops to the Border with Hong Kong. Everyone should be calm and safe!"

He retweeted a video purporting to show army trucks queuing in Shenzhen, the Chinese city that borders Hong Kong.

The US president, who is embroiled in a major trade dispute with China, added: "Many are blaming me, and the United States, for the problems going on in Hong Kong. I can’t imagine why?"

Ten weeks of increasingly violent clashes between police and protesters have roiled the Asian financial hub as thousands of residents chafe at a perceived erosion of freedoms and autonomy under Chinese rule.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged Hong Kong to exercise restraint and investigate evidence of its forces firing tear gas at protesters in ways banned under international law.