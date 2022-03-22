Riot quelled at Blue Earth County jail Monday night

Mar. 22—MANKATO — About 10 to 15 inmates at the Blue Earth County jail rioted and blockaded themselves in Monday night, complaining of the treatment they were receiving.

After talking to Sheriff Brad Peterson, who said he would meet with them Tuesday to hear their grievances, they cleaned up their jail wing and returned to their cells. No one was injured and there was no physical contact between law enforcement and the inmates during the standoff.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Department requested assistance at the jail on the east edge of Mankato. At around 11 p.m., multiple law enforcement agencies were still on hand at the jail command center and lobby, bringing batons and riot gear inside, including deputies from Blue Earth and Nicollet counties and Mankato and Eagle Lake police, as well as the state patrol. A canine unit was also on site.

"They put tables up against the door and tied blankets to some doors so we couldn't gain access," Peterson said late Monday night. "They had some disagreements with how they were being treated. I talked to them and we got an agreement that I'll be talking to them tomorrow and listen to their disagreements."

He said they had flooded part of the jail wing and spread trash around but cleaned everything up and returned to their cells after talking with the sheriff.

The Free Press