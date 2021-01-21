Rioter Charged for Beating D.C. Police Officer With Hockey Stick During Capitol Insurrection: DOJ

Pilar Melendez
Criminal Complaint
Criminal Complaint

A Michigan man was charged Thursday for allegedly attacking a police officer defending the Capitol with a hockey stick during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Michael Joseph Foy, of Westland, Michigan, has been charged with several crimes, including obstruction of law enforcement and forcibly assaulting an officer, for his role in the insurrection. He’s among the more than 100 rioters who have been charged since Jan. 6, including several members of far-right extremist groups and a Connecticut man who pinned a police officer against a doorway with a riot shield while storming the Capitol.

According to a criminal complaint, Foy was seen in several photos and videos carrying a hockey stick both outside and inside the Capitol. One video, which was included in a New York Times article, shows Foy aggressively swinging “the hockey stick at an individual lying on the ground,” authorities state.

Feds Bust Conspiracy-Addled Pickup Artist Who Allegedly Brought Guns to D.C. Riot

“The article indicates that the video footage was taken during the attack of a law enforcement officer. Specifically, the video shows a large crowd of individuals gathered around an entrance to the U.S. Capitol,” the complaint says. “It further shows the man with the hockey stick lifting the stick above his head and swinging it down rapidly, striking an individual on the ground several times. At no point does it appear that the individual on the ground is acting aggressively, nor does it appear that the attack is justified.”

A YouTube video titled, “I can’t breathe (on the steps)/The Storm Arrived Pt 9,” also offers a harrowing view of the attack. In the video, Foy strikes a group of Metropolitan Police officers who are trying to contain the Capitol mob. In the video, the officers are “knocked down and dragged into the crowd of rioters.” The complaint states that Foy attacked the officers for about 16 seconds until another rioter knocked him down.

In the video, Foy circles back toward the center of the crowd before raising his hockey stick in celebration. While Foy’s shouting is mostly indistinguishable, he can be heard saying, “Let’s Go,” while pointing to the Capitol. The complaint states Foy then enters the beacon of democracy through a broken window.

A Jan. 6 photo of Foy on Facebook also shows him carrying the hockey stick with a Trump flag draped around his neck and standing in front of the Washington Monument. A commenter on Facebook asked Foy if he “was he the guy sitting in Nancy Pelosi’s chair?” to which his father—Joseph Foy— responded, “He was raised better.”

Feds Charge Capitol Rioter With ‘Barbaric’ Assault on D.C. Cop Using Police Shield

Prosecutors state they were alerted to Foy’s identity on Jan. 10, after a tipster sent investigators a photo of him carrying a hockey stick with the message: “This is the man that killed the police officer. He hit him with a hockey-stick over and over in the head.” The complaint, however, says investigators have “no evidence” that Foy killed a police officer or intended to cause deadly harm.

The complaint states that Foy had participated in Trump rallies since the election. In one Nov. 6 photo, Foy is seen wrapped in an American flag outside the TCF Center in Detroit. The rally was held in support of former President Donald Trump and in outrage of the election results in Michigan—where President Joe Biden won.

Christopher Kelly, a New York resident, was also charged for participating in the insurrection, after allegedly telling Facebook friends he’d be at the Capitol with “ex-NYPD” and members of the far-right group the Proud Boys. He has been charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, unlawful entry to a restricted building, and violent entry/disorderly conduct for his alleged role in the riot.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Criminal Complaint</div>
Criminal Complaint

According to a criminal complaint, Kelly told a Facebook friend on Jan. 4 that he was planning to drive to the nation’s capital. When his friend told him to “stay safe, Antifa will be out in force,” Kelly replied: “No worries, I’ll be with ex-NYPD and some proud boys.”

“This will be the most historic event of my life,” Kelly added.

Prosecutors added that Kelly’s brother is a retired NYPD officer, and that evidence suggested he planned to travel to D.C. with him. On Jan. 6, Kelly wrote in another Facebook post that his brother took a photo of him standing shirtless outside the Capitol. The photo was also sent to another Facebook user with the message: “We’re inside! Hearing stopped, sending everyone to the basement.”

“Kelly’s intent was evidenced by his pre-protest behavior and his statements while he was unlawfully entering and occupying the US Capitol Building, including ‘Sure spread the word, taking this back from force now, no more bs,’” the complaint states.

Patrick Stedman, a self-described “dating [and] relationship strategist” from New Jersey, was also arrested Thursday in connection with the Capitol siege. Prosecutors say they were tipped off to the 32-year-old’s participation by former classmates—and several videos of the riot that Stedman posted on his Twitter account, which has over 25,000 followers.

“I was pretty much in the first wave, and we broke down the doors and climbed up the back part of the Capitol building and got all the way into the chambers,” Stedman says in one Jan. 6 video posted on Twitter. A tipster told the FBI that Stedman shared videos of him “storming the Capital, then bragging about it after,” and had encouraged “his tens of thousands of fans to join him in DC for weeks.”

Just before thousands of MAGA supporters broke into the Capitol, Stedman tweeted: “This is the Second American Revolution. I love you all for being here with me. NOW WE FIGHT!”

Immediately after the riots, Stedman tweeted: “Patriots took the hard drives from the capitol. Trump mobilizing DC national guard. Pelosi trying to send in VA national guard to counter. What did we tell you these last few months? The Storm Is Here.”

In another post, Stedman suggested that “Antifa” had started the violence at the riots. “Rumors Antifa started it - can’t confirm, all it would take is a spark though...the anger in MAGA was real,” he wrote. “I want to emphasize I saw ZERO MAGA attacking police. Shouting and anger, sure, but no physical violence. No idea how the scuffles outside started or the shots inside.”

In addition to offering relationship advice and touting his $500 master class—which he claims is the “fastest and most effective way to change your outcomes with women”—Stedman frequently writes about political topics and his affinity for Trump.

He posts regular videos on Twitter called “COVID/CABAL” where he addresses a variety of topics while drinking wine. Stedman frequently posted erroneous claims that Trump won the election.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump decisions on COVID, climate change

    Fresh off his inauguration Wednesday, President Biden began his term with executive orders on measures ranging from curbing the coronavirus pandemic to addressing racial inequality, many of which roll back measures enacted by former President Donald Trump’s administration.

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately

    Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

  • Michigan official shows gun after public meeting criticism

    A county official in northern Michigan displayed a rifle during an online meeting in response to a citizen's comments about a far-right extremist group, drawing outrage from some local residents. Ron Clous, an elected member of the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners, was at home during the livestreamed meeting Wednesday, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported. During a public comment period, a local woman, Kelli MacIntash, criticized the board for allowing self-described members of the Proud Boys to speak at a commission meeting last year and urged commission Chairman Rob Hentschel to denounce them.

  • Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Fired After Investigation

    Capt. Scott Moss, who led the NOSC in Knoxville, was relieved of command by Capt. Dale Maxey.

  • Graham Hopes Trump Stays ‘Leader’ of GOP, Says Enemies Will ‘Get Erased’ If They Try to Oust Him

    Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) on Wednesday warned fellow Republicans that if they try to “erase Donald Trump from the party, you’re going to get erased.” “I hope people in our party understand the party itself,” he told Fox News hours after President Joe Biden was sworn-in. “Most Republicans like his policies. A lot of Republicans like his style,” Graham said. “A lot of people are disappointed with him personally at times but appreciate the outcomes he’s achieved for our country.” Asked if he thinks Trump will try to start another political party — according to the Wall Street Journal, the former president is toying with the idea of forming a “Patriot Party” — Graham said he hoped Trump does not, adding that he would like to see him “stay the leader of the Republican Party.” He defended Trump’s presidency as “a good four years for judges, for rebuilding the military, for bringing order to the border, for historic peace agreements in the Mideast.” He also commended the former president’s appointment of three Supreme Court justices. “I hope President Trump understands that his legacy and his best future lies with the Republican Party,” he said. He added that removing Trump from the party “would be a disaster … The one way Democrats can survive is for the Republican Party to crack up. The best way for the Republican Party to crack up is try to move forward without Donald Trump.” A number of Republicans have disavowed Trump in recent weeks after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, leaving five people dead. A handful of House Republicans joined Democrats in voting to impeach the president for “incitement of insurrection.”

  • A lone man knelt at Beau Biden's grave as President Biden gave his inauguration speech

    A Delaware News Journal reporter captured a powerful, private moment on Wednesday as Joe Biden gave his first address as president of the United States. "Poignant moment," the reporter, Patricia Talorico, captioned the photo, which swiftly went viral. "While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau."> Poignant moment: While Joe Biden gave his inauguration speech, a lone man in a uniform knelt at the Delaware grave of his son Beau. pic.twitter.com/QkCuJRHzTz> > — Patricia Talorico (@PattyTalorico) January 20, 2021As Talorico explained in a subsequent article, "Delaware is a tiny state." She described how back in 2002, when she was struggling with an assignment from her editor, Beau Biden approached her to ask if she was okay while she sat alone on a bench at an elementary school in Wilmington. "He wasn't in office at the time," she wrote. "He was just being kind. It wasn't a grand gesture, just a small one, but somehow, it made a difference that day. I never forgot that act of kindness."On Wednesday, Beau — who died of a brain tumor in 2015 at the age of 46 — was on Talorico's mind, and she decided to drive by his grave to say "a short prayer" when she saw "a lone man in a blue uniform kneeling at Beau's grave. No one else was around … In my car, I had the radio tuned to CNN. Joe Biden was being sworn in as president and was about to begin his address."As Talorico writes, "The journalist in me wanted to go back and find out [the man's] identity and ask why he was there. The person who once received a kind gesture from Beau when I needed it most knew it was a time to be respectful, and I drove away." Read her full story at Delaware News Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's White House exit Eli Lilly antibody drug 'significantly' reduces risk of COVID-19 in nursing homes, study shows Biden's team reportedly realized after inauguration that Trump really had no vaccine distribution plan

  • AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views

    800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the HudsonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • U.N. aid coordinator halts Venezuela cash transfer programs

    The United Nations Office for Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs said on Wednesday it has halted programs in Venezuela that provide cash transfers to the poor via local nonprofit organizations. The U.N. office known as OCHA is asking the government of President Nicolas Maduro to establish clear rules regarding cash transfers. "We're working with pertinent authorities so that the (cash transfer programs) are in line with the country's financial/banking regulatory framework with the aim of reactivating them, guaranteeing the safety of humanitarian workers and continuing to support ... vulnerable people," OCHA said in an email.

  • Political scientist accused of secretly working for Iran

    A Massachusetts-based political scientist and author is accused of secretly working for the government of Iran while lobbying U.S. officials on issues like nuclear policy, federal authorities said Tuesday. Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi was arrested by FBI agents at his home in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Monday, officials said. Afrasiabi appeared before a Boston federal court judge via videoconference during a brief hearing and a detention hearing was scheduled for Friday.

  • Tennessee state senator charged in 2nd fraud case

    Already facing allegations of stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds from a health care school she directed, a Tennessee state senator has been charged in a new fraud case, the U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis said Tuesday.

  • Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Indian Village Celebrates Her Historic Inauguration

    Residents of Kamala Harris' ancestral village are celebrating with firecrackers and food as she is sworn into office as vice president of the United States. The story: According to the Associated Press, Thulasendrapuram, a village in Tamil Nadu, India, beamed with a festive atmosphere during Harris’ inauguration as U.S. vice president on Wednesday. The villagers watched the inauguration live, holding Harris’ portraits while setting off firecrackers.

  • Democrats now control Congress. What should they do first?

    Recent history shows the opportunity to pass major bills can disappear quickly. What should Democrats’ top priority be?

  • British lawyer declines HK case after being subjected to 'disgraceful' comment

    A British prosecutor hired by the Hong Kong government to lead a case against democracy activists has pulled out after coming under pressure in Britain including 'disgraceful' comments by its foreign minister, city authorities said on Wednesday. David Perry, a Queen's Counsel, was due to lead the case against tabloid media magnate Jimmy Lai and several others, including veteran democracy activists Martin Lee and Margaret Ng. But Hong Kong's Department of Justice noted "growing pressure and criticism" of Perry in Britain for taking the case, adding in a statement that he had "concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine" and "indicated that the trial should proceed without him".

  • Michael Flynn’s brother reveals he was involved in Capitol riot response after Army denied it, report says

    Apparent U-turn by Pentagon officials could pose questions about police response

  • Strong earthquake shakes southern Philippines; no tsunami

    A powerful earthquake shook parts of the southern Philippines on Thursday night, but authorities said it was too deep to cause major damage and no tsunami warning was issued. The quake measured magnitude 7.0 and was located 95.8 kilometers (60 miles) below the sea and about 210 kilometers (130 miles) southeast of Pondaguitan in Davao Occidental province, the U.S. Geological Survey said. In Davao city, President Rodrigo Duterte’s hometown, some residents ran out of their houses as the ground shook and power cables and business signs swayed, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

  • Full inauguration coverage: President Biden caps historic first day in office

    Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. In his inaugural address, Biden called for national unity and an end to the "uncivil war." He also signed 17 executive actions, rolling back measures enacted by President Trump.

  • Trump spends first night as a private citizen 'looking for lawyers for his impeachment trial'

    Donald Trump spent his first hours as a private citizen scrambling to find lawyers to represent him in his upcoming impeachment trial, as he settled into his new home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. One of Mr Trump’s first calls after leaving office was to Lindsey Graham, South Carolina senator and staunch ally, telling him he was now “looking for some lawyers” for the imminent Senate hearing. "[Trump] said, 'I really don't know the lay of the land here,' and he's looking for some lawyers," Mr Graham told Punchbowl News. "I'm trying to help him there, and he's just trying to put together a team." Mr Trump will not be drawing on his usual litigators: Rudy Giuliani, his longtime personal lawyer, is likely to step aside as he could be called as a witness, while attorneys who represented him at the first impeachment hearing have declined.

  • EU lawmakers call for halt to Nord Stream 2 after Navalny arrest

    European Union lawmakers passed a resolution on Thursday calling for the bloc to stop the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to take Russian natural gas to Europe, in response to the arrest of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic, was detained at the weekend and later jailed for alleged parole violations after flying back to Russia for the first time since being poisoned by a military grade nerve agent. German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has continued to back the pipeline between Germany and Russia despite criticism elsewhere in the EU, said on Thursday her view of the project had not changed despite the Navalny case.

  • 9 Products That Make for a More Sustainable Home in 2021

    Set yourself up for success with all the right stuffOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest