NextShark

A Chinese court has charged 28 people who were involved in the brutal assault on four women at a restaurant in northeast China two months ago. In the CCTV footage that made international headlines, a group of men were caught on camera violently beating four women at a barbecue restaurant in Tangshan on June 10. The incident sparked nationwide outrage and ignited a debate about violence against women in China, with many demanding harsh punishments for the assailants and accountability from the police who failed to respond in time.