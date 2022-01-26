Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt at Capitol pleads guilty

A Virginia man who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt at the U.S. Capitol during last year’s riot pleaded guilty on Wednesday to joining the mob of people who stormed the building.

