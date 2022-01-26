Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt at Capitol pleads guilty

NextShark

State Rep. Gerald Brady announced Friday he would be stepping down from his position as the representative of Delaware's fourth district effective February due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Brady, who served as a member of the Delaware Army National Guard during conflicts in the Middle East two decades ago, revealed he was diagnosed with PTSD and would be resigning from his position on Feb. 4, according to WDEL. “The grim reality of this condition for those of us who live with it is long periods of silent suffering, which can be punctuated by episodes or conduct that may make little sense to people who do not understand the nature of PTSD,” he said in the statement.