French rioters set mayor’s home on fire while family sleeps inside

Police in front of Vincent Jeanbrun's home after it was attacked during a fifth night of violence - NASSIM GOMRI/AFP

Rioters rammed a car into the home of a mayor in southern Paris before setting it on fire while his wife and children were sleeping.

Protesters chased Melanie Nowak and her two children behind the house and into the garden as the family tried to escape, in the latest example of fierce violence gripping France.

The mother suffered a serious leg fracture after trying to push her children over the wall that separates her garden from her neighbour’s backyard and was recovering in hospital on Sunday morning. One of the children was also injured.

Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor of L’Haÿ-les-Roses, a suburb south of Paris, said the attack on his family was an “assassination attempt”.

“Last night, a milestone was reached in horror and ignominy,” said Mr Jeanbrun, who is also the spokesman for the conservative Republican party.

Vincent Jeanbrun's house was set on fire by protesters - NASSIM GOMRI/AFP

The incident took place on the fifth night of nationwide unrest, as France witnessed more vandalism, pillaging, fires and clashes with police.

The country has been rocked by riots after the police killing of Nahel Merbouz, 17, a French teenager of North African descent last week, who was shot at point blank range during a traffic stop.

Gérald Darmanin, the interior minister, on Sunday praised authorities for their “resolute action” which had led to a “calmer night”.

On Saturday evening, police made 719 arrests throughout France, compared to 1,311 arrests made the night before.

Mr Darmanin promised justice for Mr Jeanbrun and his family, “victims of a cowardly and terrible attack”.

“An investigation for attempted murder has been opened and significant resources of the judicial police are mobilised. The perpetrators of these facts will answer for their heinous acts,” he tweeted.

Vincent Jeanbrun was working at the town hall at the time of the attack - Instagram

The attack happened at 1.30am on Sunday morning. Mr Jeanbrun said that rioters launched a car through the front of his home, set it alight and let the fire rip through his home while his wife and two young daughters aged five and seven were sleeping. The mayor was working at the town hall at the time.

The local prosecutor said a plastic bottle was also uncovered at the scene filled with a fire accelerant. Police have launched an investigation into attempted murder.

“Given the gravity of the situation, the prosecutor’s office has chosen to qualify this act as an assassination attempt and everything will be done to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” said Stephane Hardoin in L’Haÿ-les-Roses.

Melanie Nowak, Mr Jeanbrun's wife, and their two young daughters were sleeping when the attack happened - Aymeric Guillonneau

Élisabeth Borne, the French prime minister, spoke out against the attack, condemning the “intolerable incident” and promising that “the culprits will be prosecuted with the greatest firmness”.

Protesters, mostly minors, have torched cars, damaged infrastructure and clashed with police in an outpouring of rage since an officer shot Nahel.

The killing was captured on video, which spread on social media and fuelled anger over police violence against minorities, exposing severe racial tensions in France.

