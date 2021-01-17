Rioters who love their guns could lose them if convicted of felonies in US Capitol siege

Bruce Vielmetti, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MILWAUKEE – As charges pile up against people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, one of the consequences defendants could face is the loss of the right to have guns.

Trump support and Second Amendment enthusiasm often overlap, which suggests many of the nearly 100 people charged – and hundreds more that are likely to be charged – may own firearms, even if they did not have them during the siege.

Conviction of even something as innocuous-sounding as "knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority" can bring 10 years in prison if the person carries a gun or dangerous weapon, or if the offense results in significant bodily injury.

Other charges filed against some of the intruders – such as felony theft of government property, assault on a federal law enforcement officer, and carrying a gun on Capitol grounds – can carry severe penalties in addition to felon status.

Capitol riot arrests: See who's been charged across the U.S.

Supporters mass at the U.S. Capitol after a rally led by President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C. The demonstration turned violent after rioters rushed the building and forced their way inside.
Once someone becomes a felon, they are banned for life from legally possessing any kind of firearm for any reason, such as hunting.

Almost any federal offense punishable by at least a year in prison can trigger the gun ban, which would prohibit gun possession in any state. Only felonies "pertaining to antitrust violations, unfair trade practices, restraints of trade, or other similar offenses relating to the regulation of business practices" do not automatically trigger the gun ban.

Being caught with a firearm after a felony prohibition exposes you to another felony charge. . In federal court, the offense can mean a 10-year prison term, plus three years of supervision.

The FBI has warned of the possibility of armed protests around President-elect Joe Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration, and at state capitals across the country. Felony-level crimes associated with them could carry the same loss-of-gun-ownership penalty.

'War-time footing': Capital draped in steel and concrete in unprecedented inauguration security operation

The threat of lost gun rights played a role in ending the "Walleye War" in northern Wisconsin in the late 1980s, according to former state Department of Natural Resources Secretary George Meyer. Hundreds of sport fishermen and their supporters staged vocal, threatening and sometimes violent protests at landings where Native Americans were launching boats to spear walleye under a 1987 federal court ruling that recognized certain tribal fishing rights.

Meyer said dozens of wardens, along with other law enforcement agents, were deployed to limit the protests, but Native American fishermen were still subjected to racist chants, rock-throwing and boat swamping.

He said once federal authorities threatened the filing of criminal civil right charges and explained that convictions carried a ban on gun possession, the protests – which included many hunters – petered out.

"As much as the fines, the threat of losing gun rights was part of the reason the federal actions substantially reduced the intensity and numbers at the boat landings," Meyer said.

Follow Bruce Vielmetti on Twitter at @ProofHearsay.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Capitol rioters could lose gun rights if convicted of federal offense

