Rioters who stormed the US Capitol are being turned in by their family and friends

Justin Vallejo
Updated
Trump supporters storm the US Capitol in his name (EPA-EFE)
Trump supporters storm the US Capitol in his name (EPA-EFE)

"Even your friends and family are tipping us off. So you might want to consider turning yourself in instead of wondering when we're going to come knocking on your door--because we will."

That was the stark warning from Steven D'Antuono, the FBI's Washington field office assistant director, to the hundreds of Trump supporters who stormed the US Capitol on 6 January in an attempted insurrection that left five people, including a police officer, dead and a nation in shock.

And sure enough, some of the highest profile alleged rioters have been turned in by sons and daughters, ex-lovers, work colleagues, friends and fellow athletes – a sobering illustration of how America's bitter political divide reaches down to everyday family life.

The FBI has received at least 140,000 photos, videos and tips in the weeks since the 6 January insurrection with acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen saying many were "notably from friends, co-workers and other acquaintances".

As a result, the bureau has opened about 270 case files and arrested 183 suspects for their role in the attack at the Capitol.

Here is what we know so far about the alleged insurrectionists turned in by those closest to them.

The son

The father of Jackson Reffitt, 18, allegedly threatened to shoot him and his sister if they went to the FBI.

“If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors … traitors get shot,” Guy Reffitt, 48, said to his son and daughter, according to an affidavit filed in court.

The FBI says Mr Reffitt can be seen in a Reuters clip washing his eye with a bottle of water wearing tactical-style equipment outside the Capitol building.

A photo allegedly showing Jackson ReffittYouTube / Reuters
A photo allegedly showing Jackson ReffittYouTube / Reuters

Jackson told authorities that his dad went armed to Washington DC thinking he would "protect the country". When Mr Reffitt returned home, he allegedly told his son he recorded storming the Capitol and needed to "erase everything" because the FBI was watching.

In an interview with Texas broadcaster NBCDFW, Jackson Reffitt said his father became obsessed with politics during the Trump presidency and joined the self-styled militia group "the Three Percenters".

"I love him, but I hate him," he said. "I say he (Trump) has just manipulated even my own family members."

Asked if he thinks his father is dangerous, Reffitt said he didn't think so, but added: "I don't really know him anymore."

The unidentified family member

Brandon Straka is founder of the "WalkAway Campaign", which seeks to encourage former liberals to leave the Democratic party in an inverse to Never Trumpers encouraging Republicans to abandon the GOP.

While the FBI alleged in court documents that it received multiple tips identifying Mr Straka at the US Capitol, it was apparently a tip from a family member that underpinned his arrest.

Brandon Straka, founder of the &#x002018;WalkAway&#x002019; movement, attends a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump near Trump Tower on 23 March, 2019Getty Images
Brandon Straka, founder of the ‘WalkAway’ movement, attends a rally in support of U.S. President Donald Trump near Trump Tower on 23 March, 2019Getty Images

In an interview with the FBI, the witness said they were a relative of Mr Straka and that they saw a video showing him on the "cusp" of entering the US Capitol in which he can be heard saying "We're going in. We're going in".

While the video had been deleted from Twitter, the family found a copy on YouTube and sent it to the FBI.

Mr Straka has been charged with impeding law enforcement during a civil disorder, entering restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct with intent to disturb a hearing before Congress.

The ex-lover

Riley June Williams, 22, was already facing charges of trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds until her ex-lover came back in the picture.

The "former romantic partner" is the FBI's key witness to updated charges alleging Ms Williams stole Nancy Pelosi's laptop and planned to give it to Russian spies.

Riley June Williams is seen in a booking photograph from the Dauphin County Prisonvia REUTERS
Riley June Williams is seen in a booking photograph from the Dauphin County Prisonvia REUTERS

The new charges of theft of government property and obstruction, courtesy of the tip from her ex, could see her face 20 years in prison if she is convicted.

According to a Justice Department affidavit, the ex-lover made several phone calls to the FBI's tip line identifying Ms Riley directing crowds around the Capitol in video footage from 6 January.

"[Witness 1] stated that Williams intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia’s foreign intelligence service," the affidavit said.

"According to W1, the transfer of the computer device to Russia fell through for unknown reasons and WILLIAMS still has the computer device or destroyed it."

The ex-wife

Larry Rendall Brock, 55, was featured heavily in an ITV News report dressed in tactical gear on the floor of the Senate, and in areas near the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, while carrying zip ties.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock, Jr., a Texas-based Air Force Academy graduate and combat veteran wearing combat helmetGetty Images
Retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Rendall Brock, Jr., a Texas-based Air Force Academy graduate and combat veteran wearing combat helmetGetty Images

Two days later, his ex-wife of 18 years called the FBI National Threat Operations Centre to say she recognised him in the military-style helmet, khaki trousers, grey and black fatigues over a military vest, and a patch from his military service – the 706th Fighter Squadron.

“I just know that when I saw this was happening I was afraid he would be there,” she said, according to an affidavit. “I think you already know he was there. It is such a good picture of him and I recognise his patch.”

The old friend who broke off contact

Mr Brock's ex-wife wasn't the only one to recognise the retired lieutenant colonel and father of three.

Bill Leake identified his old friend to The New Yorker reporter Ronan Farrow, who was following a lead from a university researcher using facial recognition to identify rioters at the Capitol.

The two flew together in the Air Force for a decade when Mr Brock went by the call-sign "Torch". But they fell out of touch after Mr Leake felt his former brother in arms had "gotten extreme".

"Torch got all-in on Trump,” Mr Leake told the outlet. “He went all-in on the alternative-news-source world. He actually believes liberals and Democrats are a threat to the country. You can see how the logical conclusion to that is, We’ve gotta take over.”

When confronted by Mr Farrow, Mr Brock confirmed he was the man in the pictures. Two days after the story was published on 9 January, Mr Brock was arrested in Texas. He was charged with misdemeanours, but prosecutors have said more serious charges are coming.

The childhood friend

Patrick Edward McCaughey, 23, was charged with assaulting the police officer Daniel Hodges, seen in video screaming in pain while being crushed in a door during the riots.

Images from the widely shared footage, described by Judge Andrew Krause as "extraordinarily disturbing", were distributed by police on 15 January in a Twitter call for tips. That same day, a friend who had known Mr McCaughey for years responded.

Allegedly Patrick McCaughey, identified in a Department of Justice affidavit as being at the US CapitolTwitter / @h_Sanatorium
Allegedly Patrick McCaughey, identified in a Department of Justice affidavit as being at the US CapitolTwitter / @h_Sanatorium

"[The witness] reported having known McCaughey since they were children. [The witness] last saw McCaughey in person approximately one year ago. [The witness] heard from mutual friends that McCaughey attended the events at the United States Capitol," the affidavit said.

The friend later turned over photos and videos Mr McCaughey allegedly shared with a group of their mutual friends that showed him at the US Capitol.

When asked by the FBI how certain he was that Mr Caughey was the same man seen at the Capitol, he left no doubt, saying he "100 per cent certain".

The niece

Alison Lopez, 42, reported her uncle's sister after she allegedly bragged about being inside the Capitol to take "back the election".

Ms Lopez told The Guardian she had "no qualms" about reporting her in-law.

“If I saw my grandmother making bombs in her basement, or my aunt breaking into a home, I would have to intervene as well – it’s just about doing what’s right,” she said.

“These are people who never really identified with politics before, and now they have just let this consume their lives."

The girlfriend's brother

Thomas Fee, 53, came undone after allegedly texting a selfie while storming the Capitol building – captioned "tip of the spear" – to his girlfriend's brother, who happened to be a special agent with the US Diplomatic Secret Service.

The retired New York City firefighter also sent video where the mob can be heard yelling “tyranny” and the name "Pelosi", according to court documents reported by Law & Crime.

Former New York firefighter Thomas Fee taking a selfie during the US Capitol riot, according to court documentsDepartment of Justice
Former New York firefighter Thomas Fee taking a selfie during the US Capitol riot, according to court documentsDepartment of Justice

The girlfriend's brother, who works for the law enforcement arm of the State Department, turned over the photo and video evidence to the FBI.

It was Mr Fee's girlfriend who first tipped off the FBI’s special agent by posting his participation on her Facebook page.

According to WABC, Mr Fee was hailed a hero for saving 13 people during Hurricane Sandy, and he served during the September 11 attacks in 2001. He was suspended in 2014 for yelling racial slurs.

The friend of a friend

Allan Mestel put an end to the viral internet search for "Podium Guy" Adam Johnson.

The two men from Southwest Florida ran in the same social circle, attended the same events among mutual friends, and they popped up on social media feeds, Mr Mestel told USA Today.

Adam Johnson was pictured stealing Nancy Pelosi&#x002019;s lectern during the Capital riotsGetty Images
Adam Johnson was pictured stealing Nancy Pelosi’s lectern during the Capital riotsGetty Images

“He spends all of his time trolling the alt-right websites,” Mr Mestel said. “His social (media) was very much pro-conspiracy theory, anti-Black Lives Matter and anti-liberal. It seemed to be pretty much the focus of what made him tick and took up most of his time."

When he saw Mr Johnson walking with Nancy Pelosi's podium on 6 January, he told the outlet it was his patriotic duty to report everything he knew. That same day he filled out a form on the FBI website, and said he spoke to three investigators before Mr Johnson appeared in court. Mr Mestel’s account is supported in the arrest affidavit.

For his efforts, Mr Mestel says he's been called a “rat,” “snitch,” and “scum”.

Mr Johnson, meanwhile, faces three felony charges: entering or remaining in a restricted building without lawful authority, theft of government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The Facebook friend

Scott Kevin Fairlamb, a former MMA fighter and gym owner from New Jersey, was arrested after four "concerned citizens" identified him to the FBI, according to an arrest affidavit.

Key among them was a friend who said they "grew up" together and saw videos posted to Mr Fairlamb's Facebook page in which he allegedly said he was going to "storm the capital".

Multiple videos were shared with the FBI that allegedly showed Mr Fairlamb shove and punch an officer, climb scaffolding outside the Capitol, pick up and carry a baton, and enter the Capitol building before coughing as chemical agents were deployed inside.

He was charged various counts of civil disorder, assaulting a federal officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, carrying a dangerous weapon, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The alleged co-offender

College friends Robert Lyon and Dustin Thompson, both from Ohio, were waiting for an Uber when police recognised a coat rack that belonged in the Capitol building, according to court documents.

After an agent told Mr Thompson to drop the coat rack, he allegedly fled the scene while Mr Lyon stayed behind.

Dustin Thompson allegedly posing with a coat rack from the US Capitol, according to a Department of Justice affidavitDepartment of Justice
Dustin Thompson allegedly posing with a coat rack from the US Capitol, according to a Department of Justice affidavitDepartment of Justice

When questioned on the scene and later in Ohio, Mr Lyon allegedly said it was Mr Thompson's idea to drive together to the rally, and provided his friend's identity, phone number, home address, photos and text messages shared between the two.

"Lyon stated that he has known Thompson for a few years and advised that they met at a university in Ohio," the affidavit said.

"Ultimately, Lyon reiterated that he had not been inside of the Capitol, but he believed that Thompson had been inside of the Capitol because Thompson later approached Lyon carrying a wood and bronze coat rack," it continued.

Both men were charged with violent entry, disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. Mr Thompson was also charged with theft of government property.

The co-workers

Kevin Strong, 44, was identified by a co-worker at the Federal Aviation Administration in California, according to court documents.

A day after the QAnon supporter allegedly stormed the Capitol, a member of the FAA's internal investigations department told FBI they recognised Mr Strong on a news broadcast.

"Strong confessed to being in the US Capitol rotunda following the breach," an arrest affidavit said.

"When asked why he went to Washington DC, Strong explained that he went to see Trump speak and walk in the ‘Million Maga March’. Strong strongly adheres to QAnon ideology, admitting to having ‘Q Clearance’."

Mr Strong, who works for the FAA in San Bernardino, was already under investigation by the FBI after he allegedly sent messages claiming "World War 3 is going to occur on January 6".

A witness familiar with Mr Strong said he "had been showing signs of behavioural changes over the last few months including stockpiling items and telling others to get ready for martial law, rioting, and protesting".

The former classmates

Samuel Camargo, 26, was arrested after two former classmates allegedly saw his posts to Facebook and Instagram participating in different parts of the Capitol riot.

The pair saved images and video from "story" posts that automatically deleted, turning them over the FBI, who otherwise may not have seen the self-deleting content.

"The last video clip of the ‘story’ shows what your affiant believes to be Camargo at one of the doorways to the US Capitol Building, using his mobile phone to videotape his struggle with the US Capitol Police over opening a door to the US. Capitol Building," court documents said.

When the FBI interviewed Mr Camargo at his home in Florida, on a phone number provided by his classmate, he allegedly became uncooperative and questioned the FBI's "loyalty to the constitution".

A few hours later, Mr Camargo posted to Facebook that he had been "cleared" after speaking to an FBI agent. In an image shared in the court documents, commentators on Mr Camargo's Facebook page didn't share his views:

"You vandalized our Capitol, posted about it like you were proud, said you were sorry and now you're announcing that you're cleared publically after you said you'd be off social media? Dude get a grip."

The US Olympic swim team

Klete Keller, 38, was identified by "at least a dozen people within the sport" to popular swimming website SwimSwam, which was first to report the gold medalist's identity after he appeared in a video from reporter Julio Rosas.

Days later, federal prosecutors charged Mr Keller with violent entry, obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct. In his arrest affidavit, investigators cited SwimSwam’s reporting as one of the key moments in determining his identity.

Klete Keller reacts at the 2008 Beijing Olympic gamesAP
Klete Keller reacts at the 2008 Beijing Olympic gamesAP

Mr Keller is a five-time medalist and former teammate of Michael Phelps, representing the United States in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympic games.

Two former teammates and officials confirmed his identity to the Washington Post, while the criminal complaint filed in the US District Court said they relied heavily on the footage of the 6' 6" tall swimmer in a USA Olympic jacket.

USA Swimming disavowed: "Mr Keller’s actions in no way represent the values or mission of USA Swimming. And while once a swimmer at the highest levels of our sport – representing the country and democracy he so willfully attacked – Mr Keller has not been a member of this organization since 2008.”

The daughters

While rioters who stormed the Capitol were reported to federal authorities, the division hasn’t stopped there.

Two daughters have publically shamed mothers who did not directly participate in the riot, but who they are nonetheless ashamed of being related to.

In a first-person story for The Washington Post, Danielle Marshall wrote an extended account of how her wife is a US Capitol Police officer and her mother is a Trump supporter. On the day of the riots, her mother was not at the Capitol but “in the crowd”… “just down the street, at President Donald Trump’s rally near the White House.”

“She and I don’t keep in touch — our differences are too great, and that gulf has only widened as she got into the far-right Internet — but I wondered whether she, who lives 1,450 miles away in Texas, might be among the marchers,” Ms Marshall wrote.

“From what I could tell, she stayed a few blocks away from the Capitol building, her videos panning the massive crowds on and around the Capitol grounds,” she added.

Helena Duke, 18, turned in her mother, Therese Duke and put her uncle, Richard Lorenz, and aunt, Annie Lorenz, on public blast after seeing them in a viral Twitter video from Freedom News TV.

In response to her mother being punched in the face the night before the Capitol Riot, she tweeted: "Hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent ... this you?"

Helena Duke told Good Morning America it was an emotional choice to make. "But, at the same time, if I did nothing I felt that I was as bad as them," she said.

The woman charged with allegedly punching Ms Duke in the face has been charged with assault and has raised almost $250,000 on GoFundMe for her legal fees. Ms Duke, meanwhile, has also been charged with assault and been fired from her job at UMass Hospital.

Helena, whose parents are divorced, is now living with her father.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • AOC to Ted Cruz: 'You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago'

    Cruz was concurring with the congresswoman's take on the Robinhood app when she criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • 6 reasons America's vaccination mess is about to get better

    For weeks the news about America’s slow, sloppy COVID-19 vaccination rollout has been dispiriting. There’s been too much demand and too little supply. At the same time, roughly half of the distributed doses haven’t even been administered. 

  • TV crew threatened with arrest for asking Marjorie Taylor Greene a question at town hall

    GOP congresswoman has held three events this week, but said reporter’s questions were ‘disruption’

  • Black National Guardsman describes being deployed to protect Biden’s inauguration: 'I just felt this huge sense of pride'

    As most of the 25,000 National Guardsmen who were called upon to protect Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration began heading home this week, one Black service member agreed to speak to Yahoo News about the experience of protecting the nation’s capital in the wake of a pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill. 

  • For the newest member of 'the Squad,' investigating the Capitol attack is part of the fight against institutional racism

    For Jamaal Bowman, investigating the law enforcement response to the violence is part of a larger mission he is focused on in Washington, addressing institutional racism. 

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Navy Destroyer CO Fired After Trying to Make His Crew a Plaque with Seized AK-47

    Cmdr. Frank Azzarello was removed from his post on the destroyer Forrest Sherman on Wednesday.

  • Man Attacked by 12 in NYC Chinatown is a Gang Member With 43 Arrests, Police Sources Say

    A man who was beaten, slashed, stripped and robbed by a violent mob in Manhattan Chinatown is a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record, according to police sources. The brazen attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Canal Street and Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/22, at 11:30 AM, in the vicinity of Canal St & Allen St in Manhattan, a group of individuals assaulted a 26-year-old male victim and removed his cell phone, pants, underwear and shoes.

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Epstein, newly released 2016 transcript reveals

    A British socialite criminally charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of teenage girls testified in 2016 that she had no memory of anything amiss on his properties in the 2000s, despite the accusations from dozens of women and girls that they were sexually abused by Epstein.

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to U.S.

    Treating China as a "strategic rival" of the United States is a misjudgement that could lead to mistakes, China's ambassador to the United States said in a speech to an online forum. Since the Trump administration defined China as a strategic rival in 2018, Washington and Beijing have frequently clashed over issues ranging from trade to Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, and the new administration of President Joe Biden is expected to maintain pressure on China. In the first major speech by a Chinese official on relations between the world's two biggest economies since Biden took office, Ambassador Cui Tiankai reasserted China's long-standing position of seeking peaceful coexistence with the United States, while warning it not to cross China's red lines.

  • John Kerry Suggests Oil Workers Laid Off Due to Biden Policies Should Make Solar Panels

    White House climate czar John Kerry on Wednesday recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. During a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Kerry, who is serving as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, was asked what his message is to workers who are “seeing an end to their livelihoods” as a result of President Biden’s plan to move away from traditional fuels and towards renewable energy. “The president of the United States has expressed in every comment he has made about climate the need to grow the new jobs that pay better, that are cleaner,” Kerry responded, emphasizing that Biden intends to “do what needs to be done to deal with this crisis.” “What President Biden wants to do is make sure those folks have better choices, that they have alternatives, that they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels,” Kerry said. Kerry noted that jobs in clean energy, such solar power technician and wind turbine technician, were growing rapidly before the pandemic hit. “The same people can do those jobs,” the former secretary of state said, adding that, “coal plants have been closing over the last 20 years.” Kerry also lamented that workers in traditional fuel industries have been a “false narrative.” “They’ve been fed the notion that somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense. No, it’s not,” he said, adding that the tribulations of oil and gas workers are due to “other market forces already taking place.” Biden signed several executive orders on climate change on Wednesday aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Last week, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers. “Today is climate day at the White House, which means today is jobs day at the White House,” Biden said at a White House ceremony. “In my view, we’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis and we can’t wait any longer. It is time to act.” Also on Wednesday, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm testified at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and promised to focus on creating U.S. jobs in clean energy while moving away from fossil fuels. She cited her time as Michigan governor, saying that “when we focused on providing incentives for job providers to locate in Michigan in clean energy, they came.” However, she added, “I think it is important that as we develop fossil fuels that we also develop the technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

  • Democratic senator Dianne Feinstein admits she did not properly declare husband’s stock purchase

    ‘I recognise that this untimely filing carries a monetary penalty, which I will pay upon notification’

  • Pelosi signals support for reconciliation bill to pass coronavirus relief without Republicans

    Congressional Democrats are preparing to leave Republicans behind as they push forward with another COVID-19 relief bill. With a 50/50 party split in the Senate, congressional Democrats have spent the past week discussing using a budget reconciliation bill to pass their COVID-19 relief with just a simple majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) affirmed in a Thursday press conference that Democrats would pass the reconciliation "if we need it" — but some centrist Republicans reportedly aren't thrilled. As Punchbowl News reported Thursday morning, "there's frustration on the Republican side" of the so-called "Sweet 16" of bipartisan centrist senators with this plan. These centrists — namely Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) — "say Democrats are moving way too quickly toward budget reconciliation, which they take as a signal that Democrats have no interest in the GOP’s support," sources tell Punchbowl News. Murkowski publicly said Wednesday that it would be "wise" for President Biden "to work to try to get a bipartisan proposal," especially given his Inauguration Day comments regarding "unity and working together." But as Democrats see it, there's no time to waste. COVID-19 continues to spread rampantly across the U.S., vaccine distribution is lagging, and millions of Americans are still out of work. There's also slim chance Republicans will agree to more than a $500 billion relief bill, while Biden is pushing for a $1.9 trillion package and soon-to-be Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to toss a $15/hour minimum wage into the mix. More stories from theweek.comBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is visiting Trump in Florida, and both parties are apparently giddy

  • German lockdown beginning to take effect, new CDU leader says

    Germany's coronavirus lockdown is starting to take effect, the new leader of the ruling Christian Democrats said on Wednesday, noting that the seven-day infection rate had fallen to 97.2 per 100,000 in his state of North Rhine Westphalia. "The current development is encouraging," Armin Laschet, also state premier, told the regional parliament, adding that Chancellor Angela Merkel's office and regional leaders were working on a "sequence of steps for possible openings" after the current lockdown is due to end on Feb. 14. The number of confirmed cases in Germany increased by 13,202 to 2,161,279, data showed on Wednesday, down from a rise of 15,974 a week ago, although the reported death toll rose by 982 to 53,972.

  • Singapore detains 16-year-old over plans to attack mosques

    Authorities in Singapore have detained without trial a 16-year-old student who made detailed plans and preparations to carry out “terrorist attacks” on two mosques with a machete. The Singaporean teen was inspired by an Australian white supremacist who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019, the Internal Security Department said Wednesday. The teen detained in December was the youngest terror suspect to be held under the country's Internal Security Act, it added.

  • China Warns Taiwan ‘Independence Means War’

    China ratcheted up its rhetoric towards Taiwan on Thursday, bluntly warning the island that “independence means war” after increased Chinese military activity was recorded near Taiwan over the weekend. “We warn Taiwan independence elements: those who play with fire will be burned. Taiwan independence means war,” warned Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian. China sent a total of 28 Chinese fighter jets and bombers into the Taiwan Strait and the island’s southwestern air defense identification zone over the weekend, just days after President Biden’s inauguration. The U.S. responded swiftly with a warning to China to back down from its intimidation tactics. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives,” the State Department said Saturday. The State Department reaffirmed that the U.S. commitment to Taiwan is “rock-solid” and said Washington is concerned about China’s “pattern” of intimidation towards its neighbors, including Taiwan. Qian called Taiwan an “inalienable part of China’s territory” and said the the ramped up military activity near the island is a “solemn response to external interference and provocations by Taiwan independence forces.” China is taking “necessary actions to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security,” Qian said. Taiwan’s defense ministry has not commented on China’s warning. The Chinese began flying military planes through the Taiwan Strait on a regular basis in March, 2019, but the presence near Taiwan over the weekend was the largest in several years.

  • Trump supporting priest ousted after performing exorcisms to try to rid Biden from White House

    ‘As exorcists will confirm, the demons are very good with electronic equipment,’ claims reverend John Zuhlsdorf

  • Video resurfaces of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing Parkland survivor

    In a video that was recorded before she was a member of Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene can be seen harassing David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting.