Rioting, looting continues in South Africa, deaths up to 32

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's rioting continued Tuesday with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggle to quell the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces.

Many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people looted food, electric appliances, liquor, and clothing from retail centers, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala told the press on Tuesday morning.

“Yesterday’s events brought a lot of sadness. The number of people who have died in KwaZulu-Natal alone stands at 26. Many of them died from being trampled on during a stampede while people were looting items,” said Zikalala.

In Gauteng, South Africa's most populous province which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, six people have died, said officials.

The deployment of 2,500 soldiers to support the South African police has not yet stopped the rampant looting although arrests are being made at some areas in Johannesburg, including Vosloorus in eastern Johannesburg.

Looting continued Tuesday in Johannesburg shopping malls in township areas including Jabulani Mall and Dobsonville Mall in Soweto. There were also reports of continued looting in centers in KwaZulu-Natal.

The violence started in KwaZulu-Natal last week as protests against the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma, who began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court. He was convicted of defying a court order to testify before a state-backed inquiry probing allegations of corruption during his term as president from 2009 to 2018.

The sporadic pro-Zuma violence spiraled into a spree of criminal theft in poor, township areas of the two provinces, according to witnesses. So far the lawlessness has not spread to South Africa's other nine provinces.

The Constitutional Court, the country’s highest court, heard Zuma’s application to have his sentence rescinded on Monday. Zuma's lawyer presented his arguments that the top court made errors when sentencing Zuma to prison. After 10 hours of testimony on Monday, the court judges said they would study the arguments and announce their decision at a later date.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 10 dead in South Africa riots over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

    Rioting triggered by the imprisonment of former South African President Jacob Zuma escalated Monday as shopping malls in Johannesburg were looted, major roads were blocked by burning tires and the police and military struggled to contain the violence. President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a somber address broadcast to the nation Monday night, vowed that the police and army would restore order, and he appealed to all South Africans to work together for peace. The unrest started last week in KwaZulu-Natal province after Zuma was imprisoned for contempt of court.

  • South Africa deploys army to quell unrest linked to Zuma jailing

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa deployed soldiers on Monday to quell violence that erupted following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma, after days of riots left at least six people dead. Police said disturbances had intensified as Zuma challenged his 15-month prison term in the country's top court. Smoke swirled from burning buildings as items from burgled shops lay strewn by the side of the road in Pietermaritzburg in Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

  • South Africa Zuma riots: Death toll mounts amid looting

    At least 30 people have died following days of unrest sparked by the jailing of a former president.

  • Violence spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

    JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Protesters clashed with police in several areas of South Africa and looters ransacked shopping malls on Tuesday as frustrations over poverty and inequality boiled over into the country's worst unrest in years. Security officials said the government was working to ensure the violence and looting did not spread further, but they stopped short of declaring a state of emergency. "No amount of unhappiness or personal circumstances from our people gives the right to anyone to loot, vandalise and do as they please and break the law," Police Minister Bheki Cele told a news conference.

  • South Africa sends in troops as Jacob Zuma protests leave 30 dead

    South African authorities have sent troops into two provinces and cancelled all police leave as they struggle to contain a wave of violence sparked by the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. At least 30 people have been killed and nearly 500 arrested in a spate of arson attacks and looting that began in Mr Zuma’s home province of Kwa-Zulu Natal after he began his prison term on Thursday night. The violence was "unprecedented" in post-apartheid South Africa, a visibly tired president Cyril Ra

  • Britney Spears Is Reportedly "Relieved" By The Resignations Of Her Conservatorship Team

    "She's finally feeling hopeful about the future," a source said of the pop star.

  • After vaccination burnout, Delta variant spurs countries to speed up shots

    The daily pace of COVID vaccinations has increased in about a dozen countries due to the arrival of the more contagious Delta variant and governments expanding their vaccination drives, a data analysis by Reuters found. Israel's rate of vaccinations has seen a sharp pickup. The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Spain are all vaccinating at their fastest speed to date.

  • Workout music can't be too upbeat at South Korea gyms because of COVID, officials say

    Officials say gyms cannot play music with a beats per minute over 120, hoping it'll prevent people from breathing too fast or getting sweat on others.

  • Scientists warn that a 'hot vax summer' could lead to a spike in sexually transmitted diseases

    Whilst people might be excited to make up for lost time, sexual health testing has dipped during the pandemic, raising the risk of a STI boom.

  • Zuma jailed: Arrests as protests spread in South Africa

    Police say criminals are taking advantage of the unrest following the former president's jailing.

  • Jean Smart joins Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Flea in Damien Chazelle's Babylon

    Oh, you thought the cast of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon was already good enough? You thought Chazelle was fine with stopping at Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, and the long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire? Well, that’s not nearly enough famous actors for this movie. It needs at least… one more actor, pref

  • Malaysia shuts vaccination center after 204 staff infected

    Malaysia shut down a mass vaccination center in its worst-hit state Tuesday after more than 200 medical staff and volunteers tested positive for the coronavirus. The closure was the first of a vaccination center and came as the country's new confirmed infections breached five figures Tuesday, hitting a record 11,079. Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin stressed that swift government action had contained the cluster at the Ideal Convention Center in central Selangor state.

  • Notable sedition, treason cases in American history

    After Donald Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 in a bid to halt the certification of Joe Biden’s election, many described their actions as seditious or even treasonous. Sedition and treason cases are rare, especially in the modern era. According to the FBI, the U.S. government has successfully convicted fewer than 12 Americans for treason in the nation's history.

  • Israel faces calls to let jailed Palestinian attend funeral

    Palestinian activists and human rights groups have called on Israel to allow a prominent jailed lawmaker to attend her daughter's funeral on Tuesday. Khalida Jarrar, 58, a leading member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been in and out of Israeli prison in recent years. The PFLP has an armed wing and is considered a terrorist group by Israel and Western countries, but Jarrar has not been implicated in attacks.

  • 'Virgin River' Fans Are Seriously Worried That Hope Is Leaving the Show

    She was noticeably absent from season 3.

  • Scientists at work: Uncovering the mystery of when and where sharks give birth

    Using new technology to answer questions about shark reproduction. Tanya HouppermansIf you have a toddler, or if you encountered one in the last year, you’ve almost certainly experienced the “Baby Shark” song. Somehow, every kid seems to know this song, but scientists actually know very little about where and when sharks give birth. The origins of these famous baby sharks are still largely a mystery. Many of the large iconic shark species – like great whites, hammerheads, blue sharks and tiger s

  • Belarus using refugees as a weapon: Lithuania

    Lithuania began building a 550-km (320-mile) razor wire barrier on its border with Belarus on Friday (July 9), after accusing Belarusian authorities of sending hundreds of mainly Iraqi migrants into Lithuania.The European Union's border guard agency Frontex said on Monday (July 12) it will send additional officers, patrol cars and experts for conducting interviews with migrants to gather information on criminal networks involved to Lithuania.

  • Texas governor vows to arrest Democrat lawmakers who fled state to block voting restrictions bill

    More than 50 Democrats left Austin for Washington prevent the passage of Republican bill

  • Myanmar's Top Swimmer Boycotts the Olympics to Protest the Military Coup—and Says the IOC Must Stop Hiding Behind Neutrality

    Win Htet Oo says the IOC is enabling Myanmar's brutal junta and hiding behind political neutrality

  • Kyle Massey Hit With Arrest Warrant in Washington After Missing Arraignment

    A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Kyle Massey in Washington after the former Disney star missed his court date on Monday morning. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Massey was due in court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday to be arraigned on a charge of immoral communication with a minor. […]