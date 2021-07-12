Rioting Spreads in Richest South African Areas After Zuma Is Jailed

(Bloomberg) --

Rioting that started with last week’s arrest of former South African President Jacob Zuma spread to the nation’s two richest provinces shuttering businesses and halting transport networks.

Violence began with the closure of a key trade route in the country’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province -- the second-largest contributer to the nation’s economy -- after trucks were torched on Friday night. That transformed into looting of malls as well as liquor and furniture shops, the South African Broadcasting Corp. reported.

In Gauteng, the nation’s richest province, tensions are high with vendors and citizens concerned about rising violence in and around central Johannesburg, after the riots spread to the economic hub over the weekend. Rampant looting and stealing as well as burning of vehicles was observed in the city, according to Sowetan newspaper.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said authorities will take strict action against the rioters but that failed to stem the violence that began after Zuma turned himself in to authorities on July 7. Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for defying a court order to testify at a graft inquiry. He denies any wrongdoing. The violence follows an extension of a lockdown that’s hurting businesses and has robbed many people of wages in a nation with an unemployment rate of 32.6%.

‘’South Africa has been sitting on a powder keg for some time,” Mervyn Abrahams, program coordinator for the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice Dignity Programme said by phone from Durban. Joblessness, inflation, and the lockdown means “the rioting and looting is a prime way for many criminal elements to take advantage of the situation under the banner of Free Zuma whether they believe in it or not,” he said.

The Constitutional Court began a sitting on Monday to hear Zuma’s application to have his conviction and sentencing overturned. Police spokespeople in KwaZulu-Natal didn’t respond to calls.

Rand Weakens

South Africa’s rand weakened 0.9% to 14.3465 a dollar at 10:40 a.m. in Johannesburg, the most since June 18 as the violence spread.

“The rand starts the new week on the back foot despite a marginally softer dollar as political protest and violence appear to weigh the local currency,” Andre Cilliers, currency strategist at TreasuryONE said in an emailed note on Monday. The “14.20 to 14.40 rand range remains intact for now, ahead of this week’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting.”

Residents in cities of KwaZulu-Natal reported sounds of shooting and malls being torched. Meanwhile, parts of the N3 Toll Route, which links the port city of Durban with Gauteng province, have reopened, yet access to the M2 highway in Johannesburg is restricted in some areas after violence erupted in the city overnight.

Fatal Shooting

More than 200 people have been arrested and authorities worked to disperse hundreds of protesters as businesses across the two affected regions were hit by looting, police said in a statement on Sunday.

At least six death has been reported. “An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting of a 40-year-old man who was certified dead at a local clinic,” police said.

Ramaphosa condemned the violence in a televised address to the nation on Sunday, and warned that all those involved will be arrested and prosecuted.

“While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions,” he said. “It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilization.

The outbreak of violence is a response to an “unjust” system, Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesman Mzwanele Manyi told Johannesburg-based broadcaster eNCA in an interview on Saturday. “It is the result of a vicious sentence given to a 79-year-old man without giving him the right to a fair trial.”

Even as protests flared, police were deployed along major routes to help enforce rules around gatherings to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“What we are experiencing now with this violence that is targeted at looting and damaging public infrastructure, is pure criminality by marauding gangs who are masquerading as protesters,” the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. “There is no legitimate protest that is based on breaking and entering business premises to steal goods and damage property.”

