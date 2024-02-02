Riots in Argentinian capital as Congress debates economic reforms

Police officers used pepper spray against demonstrators during a protest against hunger and the reform plans of President Milei's ultra-liberal government. The annual inflation rate in the South American country is 211.4 percent and petrol prices have risen by 86 percent since Milei took over the government. Pepe Mateos/telam/dpa

During a marathon debate on a legislative package of the ultra-liberal government in the Argentinian Congress, trade unionists and social activists clashed violently with security forces in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Argentinian broadcasters showed demonstrators beating police officers with pieces of wood and police firing rubber bullets and tear gas into the crowd.

Meanwhile, for the second day in a row, members of Congress debated a comprehensive reform package by the new President Javier Milei.

The package includes transferring part of the legislative power to the government for two years, enables the privatization of numerous state-owned companies and provides for changes to tax and electoral law.

The economist Milei took office in mid-December and prescribed a radical overhaul for the country, which is in dire economic straits. As he does not have his own majority in parliament, he recently cancelled a number of projects from the legislative package in order to secure the approval of other parties.

Argentina is in the midst of a severe economic crisis. The inflation rate is over 200% and around 40% of people in the once prosperous country live below the poverty line.

South America's second-largest economy is suffering from a bloated state apparatus, low industrial productivity and a large shadow economy that deprives the state of crucial tax revenues. The national currency, the peso, continues to lose value against the US dollar and the mountain of debt is constantly growing.

The annual inflation rate in the South American country is 211.4 percent and petrol prices have risen by 86 percent since Milei took over the government.

