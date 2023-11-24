Riots erupt in Dublin after children stabbed

STORY: Rioting broke out in Dublin on Thursday, after a knife attack.

Anti-immigrant protesters clashed with riot police, burned down cars and buses, and looted shops.

That's after a 40-year-old man went on a stabbing spree in the early afternoon that injured five people.

Among them, three young children, including a 5-year-old girl who had serious injuries.

The 40-year-old man remains in custody, though police would not comment on his nationality.

The government says all lines of inquiry related to the attack remained open contradicting a senior officer who earlier told reporters it wasn't terror-related.

Later that day, groups of anti-immigration protesters broke through the police barrier at the scene.

Some shouted "get them out", and the riot spiraled out of control.

Hundreds of officers had to be deployed to restore public order.

Public transport was suspended and patients advised not to travel to a nearby maternity hospital unless absolutely necessary.

Ireland's justice minister said "thugs and criminals" were using the knife attack to sow division.

Such rioting is almost unprecedented in Dublin.

There are no far right parties or politicians elected to parliament,.

But small anti-immigrant protests have grown in the last year.

Net migration to Ireland surged to its highest levels on record last year, after the outbreak of the Russo-Ukraine war.