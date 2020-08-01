Riots. Radicalism. Corruption. Trump and Biden supporters turn to apocalyptic themes in campaign ad wars.

WASHINGTON – Cities on fire. Rioters clashing with baton-wielding cops. Bodies stacking up in makeshift graves.

A trailer for the latest apocalyptic blockbuster? No, just some of the latest volleys on social media and television as the ad wars boil over between President Donald Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden and their often deep-pocketed allies.

Attack ads were traditionally reserved for the final weeks of a campaign, when the vast majority of voters had settled on a candidate and there was less to lose by attacking rivals.

But the middle of summer has seen a barrage of aggressive ads, such as a Trump campaign TV ad painting Biden as a clueless puppet of the chaos-fomenting socialist left or a viral video ad from the progressive group Really American labeling the president's law-and-order agenda as "Gestapo Trump."

Ross Baker, a political science professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey, said he expects the intensity to escalate as Nov. 3 nears.

"It's a little bit like the Second World War. Most of the casualties are in the last three months," he said. "When the homeland is being invaded, people get pretty passionate in their defense (of) the attackers and very zealous in their onslaught."

The Trump campaign has temporarily paused its ads, saying the recent change of campaign managers from Brad Parscale to Bill Stepien has led to a "fine-tuning" of strategy. A senior campaign official said they expect to be back on the air next week "even more forcefully."

On Friday Trump tweeted about "a new ad campaign on Sleepy Joe Biden that will be out Monday."

'Throw some mud, hope that it lands'

So far, Trump has been the aggressor, reflecting his take-no-prisoners personality at a time when polls show him trailing Biden badly, experts say.

"Usually, we have an incumbent who’s in the lead, an incumbent who’s risk averse. Let’s just run out the shot clock," said Travis Ridout, a public policy professor at Washington State University who studies political messaging.

"This time around, we’ve got an incumbent who’s way behind," he said. "The incumbent has to shake up the race, and perhaps the best opportunity to do that is try to disqualify the challenger, try to throw some mud, hope that it lands, hope that the media will pick up on that."

Since he entered the presidential arena in 2015, Trump has embraced his persona as a bare-knuckle brawler. He attacks opponents – Republicans and Democrats alike – mocking them with insulting nicknames.

Trump campaign attempts to define Biden

Trump's campaign has been spending heavily to define Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee who has made only limited campaign appearances due to social distancing guidelines.

Through June, the Trump campaign had aired more than 55,000 ads on television (on broadcast, national cable and national network stations) at an estimated cost of $52 million, according to the independent Wesleyan Media Project, which Ridout co-directs.

More than 90% of those spots had run since May 11, compared with only 3,103 ads the Biden campaign had aired at a cost of $3.2 million over the same period. But groups that oppose Trump or support Biden have picked up some of the slack.

Led by Priorities USA, a top pro-Democratic outside group, third-party groups supporting the former vice president have aired some 18,000 television spots, according to Wesleyan. Many vilify Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 4.5 million Americans, his response to nationwide protests against police brutality, and the help political allies have received from his administration.