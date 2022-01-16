🌱 RIP David Narodowy, Voice Of Woonsocket + Call For Auditions!

Get on up, Woonsocket, and happy National Fig Newton Day! It's Sunday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town. For example, if you’re planning on driving anywhere, fuel up at the Martinelli on 100 Privilege Street. Regular unleaded currently costs $3.31 a gallon. (Gas Buddy)

We have lost David Narodowy, the Voice Of Woonsocket. Also, the Stadium Theatre has two casting calls! Finally, there was a glitch with COVID test notifications.



First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and not as cold. High: 28 Low: 18.

Here are the top five stories today in Woonsocket:

David Narodowy, whom locals know as the Voice Of Woonsocket, died Tuesday at the age of 88. After graduating from the Northeast School of Broadcasting, he came to work for WOON, which back in the day was WWON. He worked there for 30 years, founding the "Coffee AN'" show and the "Sounds of Sinatra." Narodowy “was an original co-founder and voice of the Autumnfest.” (And these achievements barely scratch the surface of everything he accomplished!) (The Valley Breeze) The Stadium Theatre is opening auditions for two productions. If you would like to be considered for a role in ‘Disney’s High School Musical’ (for Chad Danforth & Male/Female Ensemble for High School Musical), apply by Thursday. If you’re interested in a role in ‘La Cage Aux Folles,’ please register by January 29. (Stadium Theatre) The R.I. Department of Health announced Friday that residents would have to wait a little longer for COVID-19 test results if they got them at a state-run site. A technical problem resulted in a temporary outage of the test result notification system. A workaround was for individuals to visit the state’s portal and establish an account with email and access code. (WPRI) There’s an “unofficial sledding hill” in Cold Springs Park. However, last Friday it most certainly turned into an official venue for the onset of sledding season. Is your snow saucer ready? (City of RI, Valley Breeze) Woonsocket Radio’s business of the day is The Beef Barn, “with locations in N Smithfield & Bellingham.” Serving hungry guests since 1969, customers can order online or request catering. “We make the most delicious sandwiches from roast beef that is slow-cooked for eight hours and sliced daily!” (@WoonsocketRadio, The Beef Barn)

Today in Woonsocket:



James Webb Space Telescope Celebration at the Museum of Natural History and Planetarium (10 AM to 4 PM)

Winter Warm Pup Adoption Event at PetSmart (10 AM to 12:30 PM)

Vibe Lounge & Hookah Bar Presents Afrobeat Music & African Cuisine (12 PM to 6 PM)

Gong Bath Sound Journey at the MoonStone Art Studio (6 PM)

Paint And Vino has scheduled Winter Solstice (6 PM)

From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Animal Control Shelter reminds residents that during a weather advisory, keep your pets inside as outside time is recommended to be 15 minutes or less. (Facebook)

The Friends of the Woonsocket Harris Public Library want you to know that the library has a YouTube page with lots of crafts, informative discussions and conversations, history and science experiments. (Facebook)

— Sylvia Cochran

