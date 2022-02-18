🌱 RIP Dottie May Frazier + Kids' Free Virtual Recreation Classes

Hey, neighbors, and happy National Chocolate Mint Day! It's me again, Sylvia, your host of the Long Beach Daily.

First, today's weather:

Sun mixing with clouds. High: 72 Low: 48.

Here are the top stories today in Long Beach:

Dottie May Frazier has died at the age of 99. A former Rosie the Riveter, Frazier was a force to be reckoned with. She was the first woman to teach freediving in the 1940s; in the 50s, she became the first female scuba instructor in the U.S. She was a member of the Women Divers Hall of Fame, at one time owned a dive shop, Girl Scout, a swimsuit model, and a competitive billiards player. She was the first female member of the YMCA of Greater Long Beach. (Press-Telegram) Long Beach Parks Recreation and Marine announced Friday that the Department now offers free virtual recreation programs for kids. These programs “feature enriching, fun activities such as arts and crafts, fitness, dance, cooking, cultural celebrations, and more.” They are suitable for kids between 5 and 12 years old. (Patch) The LBFD responded to a structure fire on the 300 Block of E. 14th St. on Thursday. They got the call at 7:12 a.m., when an “abandoned 4-plex apartment building” went up in flames. By 7:20 a.m., they had the fire out. (Long Beach Fire Department) The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach takes place in April. You may have noticed that preparations already started on Thursday, which gives organizers 50 days to put together the track and stands. “A new addition to the April race will be the Porsche Carrera Cup North America series, which will run Saturday and Sunday. Two 45-minute races will include up to 35 identical Porsche race cars, a first for the city’s track.” (LB Post) When Delta Air Lines relinquished its slots at the LB Airport in December, other carriers lined up for them. We learned Friday that the Airport awarded two additional slots to Southwest and one to American Airlines. “Swoop, an “ultra-low-cost” Canadian airline, has expressed interest in coming to Long Beach and will be at the top of the waiting list for the next available flight slot.” (LB Business Journal)

Today in Long Beach:

'Show Some Love Long Beach' Wall 2022 Art Installation Opens on 2nd & PCH (10 AM)

Brown Skin Brunchin’ at Nick's on 2nd (11:30 AM)

Frozen Princess Anna & Elsa Story Time, Meet & Greet at La Fuente (1 PM)

Shop small. Shop local. Curated Market with 50 Vendors at The Exchange Bellflower (1 PM to 5 PM)

Albert Cummings at the Grand Annex in San Pedro (8 PM)

From my notebook:

The East Division officers of the Long Beach Police Department continue to connect with residents during Neighborhood Walks! The program will continue through the end of the month, so if you see officers in your neighborhood, come say hello! (Facebook)

The Dana Neighborhood Library celebrates African American Quiltmakers. Pick up a kit of materials to create your own quilt square. When you're done, bring your quilt square back to Dana. (Facebook)

The Long Beach Public Library recommends "You Are Your Best Thing: Vulnerability, Shame Resilience, and the Black Experience," an anthology edited by Tarana Burke and Brené Brown. (Facebook)

A friendly reminder that this Monday (2/21) for Presidents Day certain Long Beach City services will be impacted. Some COVID-19 testing sites will be open, no street sweeping, trash/recycling WILL be collected. (Facebook)

