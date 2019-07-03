War Is Boring

Security,

A looming concern.

RIP, F-22: Could U.S. Stealth Fighters Get Crushed By a China-Iran Alliance?

The majority of “Iranian-developed” air-defense systems of Chinese origin are based on various Chinese or Russian designs.

The rapid development of Iranian air defenses over the last few years raises some big questions. How much are China and Iran cooperating? Why is China’s involvement a mystery to so many observers?

In recent years, the Chinese defense sector has provided its export customers with top-notch products. Several well-known Chinese corporations are active on the international market for air-defense systems. The best-known are the China Electronic Technology Group Corporation, the China National Electronics Import & Export Corporation and the China Precision Machinery Import-Export Corporation.

(This article was originally published last month.)

But there could be another. “The Chinese company deepest involved in cooperation with us is named Poly Technologies,” an engineer working for the Iranian Electronic Industries told War Is Boring.

Unlikely to ring many bells in the public, Poly Technologies is renown among air-defense specialists for maintaining much closer ties to the top ranks of the People’s Liberation Army of China than any other company does.

This state-owned firm is a subsidiary – but also the backbone – of the China Poly Group Corporation, and has established business relations with hundreds of enterprises around the world. One of its better-known foreign trader partners is the Italian car-designer Ferrari.

Indeed, much of trade involving Poly Technologies is for civilian applications. However, another of its primary duties is the acquisition and import of equipment and technology to China for military use.

