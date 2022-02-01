RIP Milltown Mel: Groundhog Day event canceled this year

MILLTOWN – The borough's popular Groundhog Day festivities were canceled this year following the death of the latest local celebrity, who for the last several years has been given the task of predicting whether there will be an early spring or six more weeks of winter.

"We Wranglers are sad to report that Milltown Mel recently crossed over the rainbow bridge. Considering the average lifespan of a Groundhog is about three years, that is not such a shock, but Mel left us at a tough time of year, when most of his fellow groundhogs are hibernating ... so no babies will be available to replace him until this Spring. We tried everywhere to get a stand-in, but to no avail," according to a post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page.

The post goes on to say, "the county is not currently renting out the big Showmobile stage due to the pandemic, so we would have had that issue as well. We will work hard on getting us a new weather prognosticator for next year, till then please check out what all of Mel's cousins have to say on Feb 2nd."

An enthusiastic crowd traditionally gathers each year early on Feb. 2 outside the Joyce Kilmer American Legion Post 25 to help the Wranglers rouse Mel from his sleep to hear his much-anticipated prediction.

Tradition has it if Mel doesn't see his shadow, early spring is sure to come.

The tradition was started by former residents Jerry and Kathy Guthlein, who are the former owners of Bronson and Guthlein Funeral Home.

In a 2015 interview with MyCentralJersey.com, Jerry Guthlein said the couple are fans of the movie “Groundhog Day,” the movie in which actor Bill Murray’s character keeps experiencing the same events, and after visiting Punxsutawney Phil they were hooked.

Groundhog Day was originally held on the grounds of the funeral home but was later relocated to accommodate the crowd.

The current owner of the funeral home, John McNamara, along with the Wranglers, have been carrying on the tradition.

Last year, Milltown Mel spent Groundhog Day in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He did take a quick peek outside and predicted an early spring.

