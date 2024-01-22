RIP: Ron DeSantis' Dreams of Becoming President, And All His Absurd Campaign Moments

NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 19: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at the Courtyard by Marriott Nashua on January 19, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. DeSantis continues campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s primary on January 23.



NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 19: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at the Courtyard by Marriott Nashua on January 19, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. DeSantis continues campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s primary on January 23.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially dropped out of the Republican Presidential primary over the weekend — ending a tumultuous campaign. Falling in line, DeSantis immediately endorsed Donald Trump to be president again despite the numerous insults hurled at him by the former Commander and Chief.



Now that he’s done running, we think it is absolutely worth doing a retrospective DeSantis’ campaign to be president as one of the wilder campaigns in recent history.

Although he hadn’t officially announced his candidacy at this point, this particular pre-campaign moment is worth a mention. The Florida Governor tried to claim that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have loved his book bans.

3. When DeSantis Fought With Black Veteran After Mass Shooting

Gov. DeSantis’ policies have made Florida less safe for Black people in Florida. https://t.co/bkY88BFHOb — ACLU of Florida (@ACLUFL) September 7, 2023

Shortly after a white supremacist shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, Ron DeSantis was confronted by a Black veteran — who said that the Governor’s policies enabled the shooting to take place. DeSantis immediately lost it on the veteran, yelling at him in a viral video of the incident.

4. Everything DeSantis Has Done In Florida During The Campaign!

Unlike most of the other candidates, Ron DeSantis was actively in charge of a state while on the trail. And a lot happened back in Florida during this campaign. DeSantis waged an all out war on reproductive rights, voting rights, LGBTQ rights, Black history, and education.

5. DeSantis’ Very Public Fight With the House of Mouse

Now, this was just bizarre. Over the course of the campaign, DeSantis decided to get in an increasingly escalating fight with the Disney corporation — which ended-up losing the state an estimated 2,000 new jobs.

