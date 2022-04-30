Ripley alderman, businessman file charges against each other after Union County fracas

Apr. 30—TUPELO — Two Ripley men, including a city official and a business owner, have different recollections of an altercation in a New Albany restaurant parking lot that led to each man to press charges against the other.

Ripley Ward 4 Alderman Stephen Freeman claims Brian Gates dumped salsa on him and later threatened him in the parking lot of El Agave in New Albany on April 16. Freeman had Gates charged with retaliation against a public servant, a Class 2 felony that carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison and/or up to a $3,000 fine. Gates spent a night in the Union County Jail.

Gates, however, claims Freeman confronted him in the parking lot and threatened to beat him up. Following his release form jail, he went to the New Albany Police Department and filed an affidavit, accusing Freeman of simple assault by threat. That is a misdemeanor charge that only carries a sentence of 6 months in the county jail and up to a $500 fine.

Just what happened will likely be up to a municipal court judge to decide.

Differing accounts

Gates told the Daily Journal that he and his wife were at a family birthday party on the restaurant's patio. As they were leaving, they walked past Freeman's table.

"He mumbled something as I walked past, I couldn't understand what he said. I just raised my hand (to acknowledge him) and we walked out," Gates said. "We were halfway out in the parking when he came out and said, 'You got salsa on my pants.'"

When he said he didn't understand what he was talking about, Gates said Freeman threatened him physically.

"He said, 'I think I'm just going to whoop your a—,'" Gates said. "I handed my glasses to my wife and said to myself, I guess it's fixing to be on."

As both men bowed up, Gates said he accidentally knocked Freeman's hat off.

"He started cursing and my wife got in between us before it turned physical," Gates said. "As he was walking away, he said, 'You're going to jail.'"

Freeman's version, as related by his attorney Tony Farese, is vastly different. He said Freeman, his wife and two daughters where eating at the restaurant when Gates created the disturbance.

"Mr. Gates slapped the salsa bowl into Mr. Freeman's lap and kept walking," Farese said.

He said the Freemans finished their meal, paid the bill and made their way into the parking lot, where they happened to be parked near Gates.

"He asked Mr. Gates, 'Did you knock the bowl of salsa in my lap intentionally?" Farese said. The attorney said Gates admitted it was intentional, then asked, "What are you going to do about it?"

As Gates' wife stepped in and told her husband to get in the car, Gates slapped the visor off Freeman's head, Farese said.

"Mr. Freeman conducted himself lawfully and as a gentleman," Farese said. "Mr. Gates is an instigator and has a history of this type of conduct."

Both men then went their separate ways.

Participants press charges

Gates, who works the night shift, was awakened the following Tuesday afternoon when law enforcement showed up at his door to arrest him on the felony charge. He was carried to the Tippah-Union county line and was handed to New Albany police. He was then booked into the Union County Jail where he spent the next 14 hours.

While the warrant listed a $5,000 bond, Gates was told there was a note that he must see a judge before he could bond out.

"They said they couldn't reach the judge, so I had to spend the night in jail," Gates said. "At 8:30 the next morning, the door opened and they said the judge called and said I could bond out for $5,000."

Gates said he left the jail and went straight to the New Albany Police Department to file charges against Freeman for simple assault by threat — a misdemeanor.

But Gates' allegations were never taken before a judge to sign an arrest warrant. Instead, the New Albany City Court prosecutor scheduled a probable cause hearing for Tuesday in circuit court. In certain cases, evidence is presented in a probable cause hearing before an arrest warrant is issued.

The Mississippi Code is very specific about who is entitled to a probable cause hearing — teachers, jailers, counselors at an adolescent offender program and law enforcement officers. The statute does not include elected officials.

"I didn't feel he was entitled to a probable cause hearing, but that was set before I was employed," Farese said.

Circuit Court Judge Kent Smith said when the prosecutor reached out about a probable cause hearing, he went ahead and scheduled time. But after the Daily Journal on Friday questioned the legality of Freeman being granted the hearing, Smith said he took a closer look.

"I pulled the statute and read it. This does not qualify so I called off the hearing," Smith said.

New Albany Municipal Court prosecutor Joe Davis confirmed Friday afternoon that the probable cause hearing was scrapped and that the matter will now proceed through the city court. He hopes that Gates' allegation will be presented to a judge next week.

If the judge agrees, he could issue either and arrest warrant or a citation. If it goes the citation route, a letter would be mailed to Freeman explaining the charge and explaining when he should appear in court to answer the charges. If a warrant is issued, it is unlikely that law enforcement would go to another county to arrest Freeman since the charge is only a misdemeanor.

Under normal circumstances, the New Albany police would alert Tippah County officials of the warrant and leave it in their hands.

Both sides agree that the tension between the men stems from Gates' wrecker service being taken off the city rotation. In cities where there is more than one wrecker service, when there is a wreck and the motorist doesn't specify a specific service, law enforcement will call the next one on the list in a rotating basis.

Gates said a previous police chief did not like him parking his rollback in a residential area. When he failed to find a different location within a reasonable time, the chief took him off the rotation.

Gates said the city of Ripley doesn't have an official wrecker rotation policy, and he largely blames Freeman for that.

He added that there was also some friction between the men last year during the election. Gates ran unsuccessfully for alderman-at-large.

"That's the underlying beef here," Farese said of the two men.

