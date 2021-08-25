Ripley man with criminal history arrested again

Aug. 25—A Ripley man with multiple prior convictions, including second-degree murder, was charged with multiple felonies Aug. 18.

Charles Horace Kirk, 36, was charged with possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Payne County Deputy Don Howard was dispatched to the 200 block of East Dolan to investigate allegations of threats. Upon contact, Investigator Brandon Myers alleged Kirk didn't comply with the commands given by Howard.

"Charles stepped outside and started yelling and shouting profanities at him. He raised his hands approximately 45 degrees with his palm facing upwards, saying 'Come over here and get me mother f*****,'" Myers wrote in the affidavit.

The probable cause affidavit said Kirk went back into the residence and retrieved a black pistol, but didn't point it at Howard. He again stepped outside, this time without the pistol.

According to the affidavit, Howard holstered his department gun and retrieved his taser. He gave Kirk verbal commands, but Kirk went back inside the residence.

Myers alleged Kirk came out of the residence again, this time with a torch and a five-gallon fuel can, still shouting profanities at the deputy.

Deputy David Sloan responded to assist Howard, and eventually tased Kirk. He was later taken to Stillwater Medical to be evaluated.

According to the affidavit, Howard spoke to several witnesses. One woman said she observed Kirk walking back and forth, yelling, but no one was around. She and other witnesses told deputies Kirk had a machete and made death threats against one of the witnesses.

Judge Michael Kulling was contacted and a search warrant of the residence was granted. The affidavit said law enforcement found a machete, a pipe with ashy residue, a black pistol and the gas can inside the residence.

Kirk has several prior convictions throughout the state and he served prison time for the death and disappearance of Robert Sims, who went missing in 2004. He was given a prison term of 10 years, and was released in 2018.

He is being held in the Payne County Jail with a bond of $250,000 and is scheduled for court Wednesday afternoon.