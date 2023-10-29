The Ripon 'superwoman' who helps struggling families cook on a budget

When Helen Mackenzie set up her food charity in Ripon she wanted not just to help cover the cost of people's meals but to teach them to cook from scratch, using fresh ingredients. Now, four years on she has been described as a "superwoman" and has helped more than 45 families.

"I didn't want to be a soup kitchen," the 57-year-old PE teacher tells me.

"I wanted families to get back to the basics, cook themselves, prep with the kids so that everyone was involved in making the meal and it wasn't just mum's job."

Through her Back to Basics scheme, as well as handing out fresh ingredients to those she helps, Helen also hands out free recipe cards for making healthy meals.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The project currently supports 14 families, which includes 48 adults and children.

She said while Ripon may appear from the outside to be an affluent cathedral city there are many families struggling to make ends meet.

"I am seeing first hand families choosing do they eat or do they heat?" the mum-of-two said.

"I've seen them sitting at a meal table with hats, scarves and gloves on and blankets around their legs - it absolutely breaks my heart."

One of the food packages provided to families

One woman who used Helen's service, a single mum who asked not to be named, said it had been invaluable during a difficult for her family.

"It was at least one meal a week I didn't have to think about, one meal we didn't have to plan around and figure out what we were cooking," she said.

"We were always given enough to make more than one meal."

The 37-year-old said it had been difficult sometimes to choose healthy food options at supermarkets, saying "it's more expensive to buy apples than doughnuts".

During the festive period, when the scheme also provides a Christmas meal, she said she was able to put her money towards keeping her home warm instead.

After two years, she has now stopped using the service and instead works to repay Helen's support.

"I have offered to donate a Christmas dinner this year, because I know that Helen's had four extra families over the last few weeks," she told the BBC.

"Helen's a superwoman, I wonder how she does it sometimes."

Helen Mackenzie (pictured with her husband John) set up the food scheme in 2019

Helen said that for some of the families she helps fresh fruit can be considered a treat.

"I think sometimes we can't just even fathom it," she adds. "My fruit bowl is always full."

The food packages she provides often include produce from local businesses, such as vegetables from trader Brian Murphy and fish and seafood from TMR Foods.

TMR Foods owner Tony Rushton said that over the years the firm has donated ingredients for fish cakes and pies or fresh fish, such as salmon and seabass.

The 51-year-old said "Fish is always seen as a luxury but it's a very good and healthy option."

When asked why he chose to support the scheme, he said: "It's all about helping the local community and it's about [families] cooking healthy meals as opposed to buying processed supermarket meals."

The local Morrisons supermarket also regularly donates close to sell-by products and Wensleydale Creamery also helps out.

While she predominately focuses on offering ingredients for one meal a week, Helen occasionally collects and hands out white goods and furniture donations.

Helen estimates she has helped around 45 families over the years and said some of them have been with her since the beginning.

More often than not, Helen said the biggest barrier for people is to actually ask for help.

"I know it's really hard," she said

"If people have the nerve to ask for help - because that's quite daunting - I'll help - I'd never turn anybody away."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.