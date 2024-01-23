Ripp to the rescue: Northern Colorado volunteer ski patrol to get its first avalanche dog

Diamond Peaks at Cameron Pass is popular with backcountry skiers and snowboarders. But with all that powder comes problems, as a handful of people have died in avalanches on its inviting slopes.

Jeanine Neskey lost a friend, Michelle Lindsay, to an avalanche in December 2019 on Diamond Peaks. It was that loss that motivated Neskey to join the all-volunteer Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol, which for the past 30-plus years has offered informational and rescue services to the area 68 miles west of Fort Collins.

It also motivated Neskey to add one of the newest members to the nonprofit patrol: Ripp, her energetic border collie that is on course to become the patrol's first avalanche rescue dog.

Lindsay's death is "all part of our story," said Neskey, who lives in Fort Collins and joined the patrol in 2021.

The day after Christmas that year — just more than two years to the day after Lindsay's death — Ripp was born. He was a gift Neskey had been waiting on for two years.

As soon as Neskey received Ripp from AWE Border Collies in Loveland, the pair began training for search and rescue and avalanche rescue.

With the blessing of the Diamond Peak Ski Patrol board, Neskey came up with the idea to get Ripp certified in avalanche rescue, making him the patrol's first avalanche rescue dog. Neskey created an Instagram account, Ripp to the Rescue, so people can see how the pair trains.

Last week, Neskey set up a GoFundMe to help send Ripp to the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment winter canine camp at Arapahoe Basin.

It didn't take long for people to respond with donations, and Neskey's initial goal of $1,500 was quickly met. She increased the goal to $5,000 to fully fund Ripp and herself attending the training and equip Ripp with the proper gear. As of Jan. 23, the site was about halfway to the new goal amount.

Neskey said any additional funds will go toward the patrol's avalanche rescue canine program and overall mission of the patrol.

Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol is unique in that most ski patrols are based at or near ski areas. Diamond Peaks patrols more than 100 miles of backcountry trails in a remote area of Northern Colorado that's more than an hourlong drive to the nearest medical facility.

"We are really excited and overwhelmed by all the support and happy to spread the word about what Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol does," Neskey said. "And now we can start rolling this out with Ripp. Our training never ends and it's extensive, and we pay for training out of our own pockets, so these donations really help.''

Ripp, an avalanche rescue dog in training, digs through snow to a mock avalanche victim during training in this undated photo at Cameron Pass in western Larimer County in Colorado.

This is Ripp's second year in avalanche rescue training school. Neskey said she hopes to have Ripp and herself certified and ready by the end of this snow season and in the field by next season.

On Saturday, Jan. 20, Ripp and Neskey trained with other patrol members not far from where Lindsay died, searching for mock avalanche victims — hoping their training will not be needed but knowing if it is, they may save the life of someone's friend.

Colorado leads the country in avalanche deaths, averaging around six per year. Last year, 11 people died in avalanches in Colorado, including two Loveland-area snowmobilers.

This snow season, there have been no fatalities and four people have been caught in avalanches as of Jan. 22, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Meet Ripp, Diamond Peaks Ski Patrol's first avalanche dog in training