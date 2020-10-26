He ripped the assistance money out of her hand, and then he ate it, Florida police say

They say finder’s keepers. Not sure what they would say about this incident in Central Florida.

According to a police report from the Gainesville Police Department, Kadisha Grant was receiving money from a “third party” outside a homeless resource center in Gainseville on Thursday and it went all strangely wrong.

The complaint says the victim was receiving cash outside Grace Marketplace, a homeless resource shelter that has a cafe, culinary training center and clothing closet, at around 10:15 am.

After Grant was given $5 in cash, the defendant, Henry Chambers Jr., snatched it out of her hand, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim stated she felt fearful when he took the money and began to verbally threaten her, the report said. Chambers walked away from the woman telling her he “would die” before he gave it back. Then the 60-year-old Florida man put the $5 in his mouth, chewed it and swallowed.

A witness confirmed the incident was as described.

According to court records, Chambers was charged with felony robbery by sudden snatching and booked into the Alachua County Jail.

A call to Grace Marketplace about the circumstances of the monetary transaction went unanswered Monday.