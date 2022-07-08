‘Ripped away from their mom:’ Feds now searching for man accused of killing young Roswell mother

Police are still searching for a Roswell man who police say shot and killed the mother of his two young children.

He’s the same man caught on camera punching a driver in a road rage incident last year.

Police said Fabien Perry, 27, shot and killed 23-year-old Johana Samantha ‘Samy’ Cabrales, leaving her 7-month-old son and 2-year-old daughter without their mother.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said Perry could be almost anywhere at this point, as they believe he has connections in at least four states. Federal agents have not joined the search.

Channel 2′s Christian Jennings talked to Cabrales’ sister, who said Perry’s actions have altered her niece and nephew’s lives forever.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He took away his kids’ mother,” Miriam Cabrales said. “And he took that from them so selfishly. They did not deserve to be ripped away from their mom like that in such a cruel manner.”

Cabrales said the family was aware that her sister was being abused.

“Obviously, being her family and loving and caring for her, we were opposed to their relationship,” Cabrales said.

Cabrales said the two young children were home at the time of the murder.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“They meant the world to her,” Cabrales said. “She wanted to be the best mom that there could be, ever.”

Perry was already wanted on numerous charges by Alpharetta police for the road rage incident in October of last year. Video shows Perry punch a woman through her car window, all because she was driving too slowly, police said.

Police said there is a good chance Perry is no longer in Georgia.

“We believe he has connections throughout the Eastern Seaboard,” police said. “South Carolina, North Carolina, Maryland and Delaware, so we’re trying to cast a very wide net to get him in custody as quickly as possible.”

Cabrales said it’s important that anyone who thinks they may have seen him reaches out to police, “so that my sister’s death, her murder, isn’t in vain.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses and to take care of the children.