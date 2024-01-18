Ripped from the headlines: Check out these wacky stories from the LSJ, January 1924

The Lansing State Journal archives are a treasure trove of interesting stories. Check out a few of the headlines that constituted news in January 1924.

Tuesday, Jan. 1, 1924

The old year passed out and 1924 was ushered in very quietly in Lansing.

A careful perusal of the police records New Year's morning showed but one man arrested for being intoxicated, despite the fact that police detectives were scattered about the city with an eye out for liquor law violations among the revelers who were out to greet the New Year.

There were the usual midnight frolics at the theaters and celebrators filled the cafes (both the Wolverine and the Koffee Kup) but a sleuth stationed in the city's smartest establishment saw no occasion to make any arrests, so devotees of Bacchus apparently refrained from public drinking. At least the police records so indicate.

Although there were no wild bacchanalian orgies brought to the attention of the officers of the law, it is an accepted fact that a number of revelers greeted 1924 through a pleasant but respectable haze, and the god of wine was by no means entirely deserted, years of prohibition having taught his followers to be more or less discreet, in their worship.

When the city hall clock chimed the midnight hour, its tones were accompanied by a few unenthusiastic factory whistles quite audible above the more or less muted sounds of other revelry. — Jan. 1, 1924

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 1923

The shivery forecastings of the weather man hold few terrors for an intrepid robin which C. E. Boelio discovered Wednesday morning in a yard at the corner of N. Capitol Avenue and Shiawassee Street. The robin was gorging himself on a few grapes that had been left on the top of a very high grape vine. His musical ability was in no way impaired by the frosty weather, Mr. Boelio said. — Jan. 23, 1924

Monday, Jan. 7, 1924

All residents of Lansing who have false teeth are warned to look up their receipts and other documents certifying their legal purchase, because the detective bureau of the local police department is searching for a set of artificial molars stolen from the display case of Dr. L. M. Zimmerman, a dentist with offices at 116 1/2 E. Michigan Avenue. The teeth were stolen Saturday, according to the dentist's report to the police. — Jan. 7, 1924

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 1924

Police Tuesday were considering action against operators of the Moose Dance Hall, 215 1/2 N. Washington Avenue, from which Dolly Lofton, 16 years old, was taken by her father, Lincoln Lofton, 217 Dwight Street, Monday night. Public dance hall rules prohibit the practice of allowing persons under the age of 18 years on the dance floor.

The Lofton girl is said to have been attending the dance with a girlfriend. Her father went to the dance hall and took his daughter to police headquarters, where she was talked to, and then started home with her. Nearing home, the girl is said to have broken away from her father, running down the bank of the Grand River which runs in the vicinity of the Lofton home.

Her father was terrified, believing that she had jumped into the river, and the police were notified.

Officers rushed to the scene with the police boat but the investigation disclosed that the girl had not gone into the river, but had run along the shore. She was found later near the city hall and was arrested for investigation.

She was held Monday night and turned over to the Social Service Bureau Tuesday.

Chief Alfred Seymour of the police department declared he is considering action against the dance hall proprietors for permitting girls below the age limit to frequent the place.

He stated he had not decided Tuesday noon whether any action would be taken, but he thought it would. — Jan. 15, 1924

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 1924

Enrollment for the winter term at M. A. C. reached a total of 1,446 when the registrar's office closed Tuesday afternoon. This figure represents a slight increase over the enrollment for the winter term last year, according to college officials. With many students yet to be registered, it is expected the total will reach 1,500 by the last of the week. — Jan. 9, 1924

Friday, Jan. 18, 1924

Split Rock, the natural curio at the side of E. Michigan Avenue, at the city limits, is still on the job as an ancient landmark, but the tree that split it is no more.

The tree went the way of all trees which have run their length of days, Thursday, January 17, after a long and astonishing life, and was cut down and cast among the kindling wood.

So passes a tree that has been marked to the sight of practically every one who has traveled between Lansing and East Lansing ever since Michigan Avenue was built.

The tree, according to remembrance of those living in its vicinity, died about two years ago. Thursday, C.M. Foster, in front of whose house the rock stands, cut it down.

There is something rather just in Mr. Foster's part in this matter for it was his grandfather, Thomas Foster, who located the land near the rock and uncovered it about 80 years ago.

At the time Thomas Foster located where the Foster homestead now stands, the rock, which has since become so conspicuous, showed only about two feet above ground. The cleft in the rock was only about two inches wide at that time. The wild cherry tree which was found growing in the crevice was only as thick through as a man's thumb.

So long have the tree and the rock been well-known landmarks that there is a considerable number who are loath to see the combination pass. Some of the more sentimental have suggested that a fence of iron be placed about the rock and a replica of the tree, just chopped down, done in cement, be placed within the cleft in the rock. Another suggestion is that a tree be again planted in place of the departed wild cherry.

Alumni of Michigan Agricultural College out over the state and over the world will hear with some measure of dismay of the passing of the old landmark. The trip between Lansing and East Lansing can never be quite the same. — Jan. 18, 1924

More in the Ripped From The Headlines series

Check out these wacky stories from the LSJ, December 1923

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Wacky stories from the LSJ, January 1924