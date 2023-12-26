Ripped from the headlines: Check out these wacky stories from the LSJ, December 1923

The Lansing State Journal archives are a treasure trove of interesting stories. Check out a few headlines that constituted news in December 1923.

Toddler tells police, 'I'll show you'

A little child led the police to the coveted liquor store Monday night when police obtained a search warrant and raided the residence of Alex Schwart, 1517 Ballard Street.

When the officers arrived, Mrs. Mabel Schwartz was away at a theater with Alexander Pope, a roomer, according to the police, Schwartz being in county jail as the result of a previous visit by the officers.

The only persons home were the children. The officers asked if there was any Iiquor in the house and Eddie Schwartz, about two years old, said: "I'll show you."

With this announcement, the youngster led the officers to the piano, opened the bottom compartment and the officers saw within seven gallon of alleged moonshine liquor.

The liquor was confiscated and when Mrs. Schwartz returned home, she was arrested on charges of illegal furnishing and possession of liquor. — Dec. 18, 1923

What happened to the reliable mail driver?

When Henry DeLano, local mail driver, disappeared suddenly Friday night, Henry Cady, who has the contract for hauling Uncle Sam's mail, became worried. DeLano is dependable and a man of good habits.

But a lot of devilment is going on even in a prohibition regime and Mr. Cady was torn between two fears: one that DeLano had been held up and done away with and the other that some other employer, hard pressed for a sober, industrious man, might have stolen Delano.

Cady and the night force at the post office hunted everywhere for the missing driver, but futilely.

Early Saturday morning, clerks who "hang the sacks" in the parcel post department, began taking mail sacks off the piles in preparation for the day's rush. After about 25 heavy sacks had been removed from one pile, there was a stir under the few that remained.

Investigation of the stir revealed the fact that a human being was under the sacks.His feet moved and then the pile of sacks began to heave and undulate like the Michigan Electric railway's interurban lines when the frost is coming out in the spring.

The man under the sacks finally heaved out of the bunch of sacks and got to his feet. He rubbed his eyes and looked at his Ingersoll.

It was Hank.

Hank, who had had a hard day loading and unloading Christmas presents which were none of his, had dropped down between trains on the mail sacks to ease his tired bones and forget there is such an institution as Christmas, the bane of every mail handler in the Christian world.

Figuring on but a short nap, he sunk into general unconsciousness eventually and the one eye and ear he keeps open for the clock had closed up on him entirely.

Piling a ton of sacks on him had no effect whatever. He was dead, dead all over; just as dead as all clerks and carriers will be when the last present has been distributed and the world forgets its short-lived Christmas spirit and reverts to general cussedness — which is normal. — Dec. 22, 1923

Robbery catches detective off guard

Roy Staggs, a private detective from St. Louis, Mo., was held up and robbed of $200, and all his sleuthing accoutrement, by three armed auto bandits who forced him into their auto and then robbed him Saturday night.

Staggs reported to the local police that he was walking on the Saginaw Street bridge when a sedan drove up alongside. The machine stopped. he said, and one of the occupants pointed a revolver at him and ordered him to get into the car. He complied with their orders and when within the auto the men went through his clothing taking his money, his detective's badge, handcuffs, gun, and disguises. — Dec. 31, 1923

She could find no reason to delay

Special to The State JournalPORTLAND, Dec. 5. — Earl Handley of Lansing may have his faults like other men but procrastination is not listed among them.

Earl was introduced to Miss Marjorie Ames of Portland, Saturday evening. The couple were married at Ionia Tuesday afternoon by the Rev. Browndon after Miss Ames confessed that she could find no reason why the event should be delayed.

Mr. and Mrs. Hanley will make their home in Lansing where the bridegroom is employed at the Prudden Wheel plant. — Dec. 5, 192

Pianist speaks; parrot doesn't respond

"Don', a Mexican parrot owned by Josef Rix, pianist at the Regent theater, passed out Thursday night at the age of 40 years. The bird was bought in Chicago by Mr. Rix's mother two-score years ago and was said at the time to have been six months old.

The parrot is said to have murned (sic) the death of its mistress which occurred six years ago and to have been silent and pensive since his loss.

After returning from the theater, Thursday night, Mr. Rix, who lives at 1224 W. Kalamazoo Street, spoke to the parrot which was sitting as usual on its perch in the cage, but there was no answer. The bird was dead. — Dec. 7, 1923

Oops, he didn't mean to do that

EDMORE (By A.P.) — Audley Mandus, 13, is in jail here because he is charged with starting a Pere Marquette engine on a siding.

Then he leaped off and the engine, pushing a caboose, went three miles down the main line to McBrides where it pushed the caboose into a freight train.

Audley is alleged to have opened the throttle and the train started.

He stuck with it for a minute, but became frightened as the engine moved down the siding onto the main line. Then he leaped and ran home. — Dec. 17, 1923

