“It ripped my heart out:’ Police chief comforts crying child after family member arrested

A sweet photo shows a metro Atlanta police chief comforting a crying child after her mother’s boyfriend was arrested during a traffic stop.

Morrow Police shared the photo of Interim Chief Snively that they say he was unaware was being taken at the time. The department said that they responded to assist an officer with arresting a driver.

When they got to the scene, they found that a little girl and her mother were in the car with the suspect.

While the child’s mother talked to police, Snively noticed the little girl was crying.

“He knelt and comforted her, answering her questions and explaining what was happening - all without knowing this photo was being taken,” the department wrote. “Interactions like this happen every day, at every level of our department, and we’re proud that a community member thought to take this picture and share it with us!”

Snively later wrote about the same encounter on his LinkedIn profile, saying that the child asked him if her mother’s boyfriend would ever come home.

“It ripped my heart out. I promised her that he was safe and that he would be home soon,” Snively said. “She nodded, then wrapped her little arms around me, laid her head on my shoulder, and sobbed.”

Snively said that he was both heartbroken by what was happening and encouraged that she felt safe with him.

“There are many things in my life beyond my understanding, plenty of failures and disappointments. But one thing has been always clear to me: I know my purpose on this earth,” Snively said. “Today, God put me in a place to use it, and I am certain that sweet little girl did more for me than I could have done for her.”