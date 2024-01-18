'These have ripple effects': 10 Champaign County students get MLK scholarships

TechCrunch

The European Parliament is calling for new rules to bring more fairness and transparency to music-streaming across the bloc, including proposals for a new bill to force streaming platforms to open up their recommendation algorithms. The bill would also require Spotify et al to make it clear where a song has been generated by artificial intelligence (AI). While Europe has been making moves in this direction for a while already, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) today voted to adopt a new resolution by 532 to 61, with 33 parliamentarians abstaining from the vote which -- if a bill eventually comes to fruition -- will see a wide gamut of changes made to music-streaming in the region.