'These have ripple effects': 10 Champaign County students get MLK scholarships
10 students across Champaign County have been given the Martin Luther King Junior Scholarship.
10 students across Champaign County have been given the Martin Luther King Junior Scholarship.
Martin Luther King Jr.'s family were named honorary captains at Monday's playoff game in Tampa Bay.
The stories you need to start your day: U.S. strikes in Yemen, the new ‘Mean Girls’ movie and more in today's edition of The Yodel newsletter
What does it mean to have an enlarged prostate? Here's what to know about the condition King Charles is currently dealing with.
Cases of the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and the common cold are at high levels across the country right now. How do you know which respiratory illness you've got?
There are two hearings this week in the "Troublemaker" author's lawsuit against the organization she was once a long-time member of. Here's everything we know.
The proposed rule targeted a loophole that allowed bank overdraft fees to balloon, hitting low-income Americans hardest.
A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was attacked by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas, raising the tally of shark encounters, some deadly, in recent months.
If he remains with the Pacers, Siakam projects to join Tyrese Halliburton and Myles Turner as part of Indiana's core.
The company will eliminate 100 employees, a spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch. Last week, Google laid off more than 1,000 workers across several divisions, including engineering, services and voice-activated product Google Assistant. “As we’ve said, we’re responsibly investing in our company's biggest priorities and the significant opportunities ahead,” a Google spokesperson said in a provided statement.
The European Parliament is calling for new rules to bring more fairness and transparency to music-streaming across the bloc, including proposals for a new bill to force streaming platforms to open up their recommendation algorithms. The bill would also require Spotify et al to make it clear where a song has been generated by artificial intelligence (AI). While Europe has been making moves in this direction for a while already, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) today voted to adopt a new resolution by 532 to 61, with 33 parliamentarians abstaining from the vote which -- if a bill eventually comes to fruition -- will see a wide gamut of changes made to music-streaming in the region.
Nab over 40% off on this does-it-all device.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Samsung announced the Galaxy Ring fitness device today without saying what it does, when it'll be on sale or how much it costs.
Judge Lewis Kaplan warns former President Donald Trump that he could be removed from the courtroom if he continues to loudly comment on the testimony being given by columnist E. Jean Carroll.
It's the kind of game that could change the trajectory of the season for either team.
Here are the 10 top performers from the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass.
Does the world need more calendar apps? Maybe I shouldn’t have been surprised, though, given that Notion acquired Cron, a rather smartly designed calendar app, in 2022. At its core, Notion Calendar is a free next-gen version of Cron with a built-in, Calendly-like scheduling tool and a deep but optional Notion integration.
Argentinian payments infrastructure startup Pomelo has raised $40 million in a Series B round of funding. The Buenos Aires-based company started in 2021 with the goal of giving fintechs and embedded finance players a way to launch virtual accounts and issue prepaid and credit cards via compliant onboarding processes. Pomelo went live with its first customer in January of 2022 -- at the time only supporting pre-paid products in Argentina.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by David Dennis Jr. from Andscape to talk about growing up in the civil rights movement and the NBA’s punishment system.
Sierra Space is joining Rocket Lab as a current or formerly VC-backed space company to land a major satellite deal with the military. The Space Development Agency (SDA) selected Sierra, along with Lockheed Martin and L3Harris, to build 54 satellites in deals collectively worth $2.5 billion. The news, announced today, follows news from last week that Rocket Lab landed a similar contract for up to $515 million.