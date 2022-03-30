Ripple Foods Is Funding Women Entrepreneurs During Women's History Month

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Whole Foods Market Foundations

Throughout Women’s History Month, Whole Planet Foundation and sponsors are helping to alleviate global poverty, celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs and collectively raise $50,000 to support them with microcredit.

Thanks to sponsors like Ripple Foods, online proceeds benefit microcredit clients around the globe. Ripple Foods is a proud, repeat sponsor of Whole Planet Foundation's International Women's Day celebration that lasts March 1-31, 2022.

Online participants can help fund a microcredit client like Microserfin’s Ines in Panama with the chance to generate income through her own hard work and talent! A one-time donation goes a long way to helping an entrepreneur lift her family out of poverty, one loan at a time, sustainably and with dignity. Whole Planet Foundation’s activation goal of $50,000 will fund about 285 average first-sized microloans, creating approximately 1,450 opportunities for women entrepreneurs and their family members to generate income.

Online participants are invited to learn more about microcredit. Through March 31, new subscribers to the Whole Planet Foundation e-newsletter will be automatically entered in Whole Planet Foundation’s Win Groceries for a Year Sweepstakes. Prizes include a grand prize of $5,000 in Whole Foods Market gift cards. See Official Rules here. Valid in U.S. only.

Learn more at wholeplanetfoundation.org, subscribe to our e-newsletter here and donate to fund women entrepreneurs here. Many thanks to Ripple Foods and Happy Women’s History Month!

