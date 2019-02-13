Ripple (XRP) isn’t a Real Cryptocurrency, Claims Exchange that Just Listed the ‘Heavily Centralized’ Token

Ripple (XRP) is not a cryptocurrency, and it is heavily centralized in the hands of the corporate entity known as Ripple. That’s the opinion of a cryptocurrency exchange which listed XRP on its platform just one day ago.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse claims that XRP is “very clearly decentralized,” but many others disagree. | Source: Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch

The Coinmotion exchange, based in Finland, released this blog post just hours after listing Ripple on its trading platform, titled: “XRP is a Centralized Virtual Currency.”

The post details the opinion of the exchange operators that XRP is not a typical cryptocurrency, is not backed up by a traditional blockchain, and that it is heavily centralized in the hands of parent company, Ripple Labs.

