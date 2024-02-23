RIPTA raises wages for bus drivers. Here's why - and by how much

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority is raising wages for bus drivers in response to a labor shortage that has forced the agency to cancel some routes and reduce the frequency of others.

Starting salaries will go from $21.71 per hour to $25.33 per hour, according to a press release. The new collective bargaining agreement with Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Division 618 was approved by RIPTA's board on Thursday, and slated to go into effect this week.

Drivers other than van operators who are at the union's top pay step will also see their hourly wages increase by $1, according to the press release from spokeswoman Cristy Raposo Perry. Wages for drivers at lower pay steps will be adjusted accordingly.

“This crucial wage increase benefits not only our drivers, but our passengers as well,” Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s chief executive officer, said in a statement. “This will enable us to attract and retain drivers, ensuring that the public can rely on RIPTA to be there when the bus schedule says we are going to be there.”

Why RIPTA re-opened bus drivers' union contract ahead of schedule

The union's existing contract wasn't slated to expire until June 30, 2025, but RIPTA re-opened it ahead of schedule "in direct response to the ongoing nationwide shortage of licensed commercial drivers," Raposo Perry wrote.

"Despite extensive recruitment efforts, drivers continue to retire more quickly than RIPTA can recruit new ones," she noted.

Currently, 488 fixed-route and paratransit drivers work for RIPTA and are represented by ATU.

In addition to the driver shortage, RIPTA also faces an $18 million budget deficit in the upcoming fiscal year, and is weighing a long list of service cuts. Gov. Dan McKee has proposed a one-time infusion of $10 million in funding, but that would only partially cover the transit agency's needs.

As part of the effort to recruit new drivers, RIPTA plans to host a job fair at the transit agency's Elmwood Avenue headquarters on March 15th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RIPTA raises wages amidst nationwide bus driver shortage, service cuts