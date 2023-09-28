RI's beach access law attracts another lawsuit, this time from Westerly. What it claims.

Waterfront property owners in Westerly have filed a new lawsuit challenging Rhode Island's beach access law, arguing that it violates the separation of powers doctrine.

Last week, a federal judge tossed out another challenge to the law, which came from a different group of homeowners, on the grounds that it didn't belong in federal court.

The new lawsuit was filed in state court on Monday. The plaintiffs are David and Linda Roth of West Hartford, Connecticut, and ES710 LLC, which belongs to the Roths' two children.

Since 1988, the Roths have owned a 3.62 acre parcel of property at 3 Niantic Avenue in Westerly, overlooking East Beach. In 2011, their children's LLC acquired an adjoining 13.79 acre parcel of parcel of property at 7 Niantic Avenue, the lawsuit states.

"The boundaries of each property encompass an upland area where residential buildings and other improvements are located, as well as dunes and a section of private beach that Plaintiffs use for personal and family enjoyment," the lawsuit says. "Each property’s deed designates the Atlantic Ocean as the property’s southerly boundary."

What's new in this lawsuit

The lawsuit, which was filed in Washington County Superior Court, makes the familiar argument that Rhode Island's shoreline access law constitutes a "taking" of private property.

But it also makes the case that the General Assembly overstepped by overruling the judicial branch.

To backtrack: For hundreds of years, Rhode Island's constitution has guaranteed the right to use the shoreline, but it doesn't say anything about where those rights can be exercised.

Faced with that question in a case known as State v. Ibbison, the Rhode Island Supreme Court ruled in 1982 that the mean high tide line functioned as the boundary between public and private beach.

In recent years, however, advocates drew attention to the fact that the mean high tide line — a highly scientific measurement — was impossible for the average person to find, and was underwater for much of the day.

In response, the General Assembly passed a new law that states that the public has the right to use any beach as long as they're no more than ten feet above the last high tide line, commonly known as the "seaweed line" or "wrack line."

The Westerly homeowners' lawsuit argues that they shouldn't have done that, because it's not the legislature's job to interpret the constitution.

"It is a fundamental principle of constitutional law and the separation of powers that the interpretation of the F=federal and state constitutions is reserved for the judiciary, not the legislature," the lawsuit states.

Under the separation of powers doctrine, the General Assembly can't overrule the Ibbison decision, it argues.

The lawsuit also says that delegates in the 1986 Constitutional Convention considered amending the constitution to define the shore as "that area below the tidal high water or vegetation line," but decided to leave that for judicial interpretation.

The plaintiffs are represented by Gerald J. Petros and Mackenzie C. McBurney of Hinckley, Allen & Snyder.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI beach access law challenged with another lawsuit from Westerly