RI's only nonprofit for LGBTQ+ youth votes to unionize, citing 'rising cost of living'

Youth Pride, Inc., Rhode Island's only nonprofit for LGBTQ+ youth, has voted to unionize.

Increasingly, the organization's employees "felt their wages did not reflect the rising cost of living and extent of their work responsibilities, and they lacked a clear discourse with management to address issues," according to the Thursday night announcement. Staff voted "overwhelmingly" to join SEIU 1199 New England.

In a statement, center coordinator Aileen Feliz said that the organization's pay structure is not equitable "and many of us need second jobs to afford the cost of living in Rhode Island."

"Because of this, we are not able to fully commit to the life-changing work we do at Youth Pride," Feliz said. "We voted for our union to first and foremost be able to advocate for our youth on a level where we are actually heard and considered.”

Nonprofit says it respects decision to unionize

"YPI respects the choice that the our staff have made to unionize and we look forward to negotiating in good faith an agreement that enables us to continue to serve LGBTQ youth and remain financially sustainable in the future," executive director Rush Frazier said in a statement.

"Over the past two years, YPI has made significant progress in improving compensation for all employees while simultaneously improving the organization’s ability to meet the needs of the youth we serve," Frazier said. "We have been able to bring our pay scale up from $16-18 hourly in 2021, to $21.50-22 across our programs staff; with monolingual staff paid 21.50 and our bilingual staff at $22, out of appreciation for the extra work they do to aid in translation services."

Youth Pride, Inc. has been around since 1992 and originally started as a support group at the Young Women’s Christian Association of Greater Rhode Island. Now an independent organization based in Providence, it provides counseling services, a food pantry that serves over 700 people a year, and offers housing assistance.

The organization specifically focuses on supporting LGBTQ+ youth who are 25 and under.

The Providence City Council passed a symbolic resolution expressing support for the decision to unionize on Thursday night, which was introduced by councilman Miguel Sanchez.

