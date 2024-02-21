RI's new tourism marketing slogan? The state is 'All That.'

The new slogan for Rhode Island tourism? "All That."

The new marketing campaign was announced in a Wednesday press release by Rhode Island Commerce, which explained, "Rhode Island is a state of firsts; a state of game changers, inventors, icons, rebels; Rhode Island is historic, scenic, delectable; Rhode Island is 'All That.'"

Rhode Island's new tourism marketing slogan is "All That."

One sample ad features footage of people exploring the Temple of Music in Roger Williams Park, taking a yoga class, kayaking, bicycling around Block Island, surfing, sailing, and enjoying ice cream and lobster rolls in a fast-moving montage. "All Cuisine. All People. All That," says the superimposed text.

Another more food-focused ad states, “All Fresh. All That,” and features footage from recognizable landmarks including Pizza J, The Chanler, West Side Diner, Moniker Brewery, and Gee Gee’s Southern Cuisine.

An additional ad with the tagline "All Lifestyles. All That." features a gay pride flag flying outside Apothica Cafe in Cumberland and two men toasting each other at legendary Providence gay bar The Stable.

More: MA Gov. Healey called RI 'whatever.' McKee gave her a Taylor Swift-themed clap back.

According to the press release, the campaign "will be featured nationally and in select markets through a combination of social, digital and broadcast advertisements," and a partnership with the Jennifer Hudson Show.

In addition to the print and video ads, billboards will feature attractions like Slater Mill ("All Historic") and Block Island ("All Comfortable.")

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Rhode Island is 'All That' according to new marketing slogan