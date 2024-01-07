Rise against hunger

TechCrunch

In recent years, there has been a proliferation of business intelligence tools that aim to help companies make critical business decisions based on data analytics. As data adoption increases at most companies, they are left with growing administration problems, said Logan Havern, co-founder and CEO of Datalogz. "The sprawl that inevitably comes with this report proliferation is overtaking data-mature organizations and causing cost, risks and labor efforts to rise exponentially," Havern told TechCrunch.