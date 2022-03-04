Rise in cremations is causing "unbelievable" workload for Lebanon County coroner's office

A rise in demands for cremations has "created an unbelievable amount of work" for the Lebanon County Coroner's office, officials report.

The Coroner's office investigated 498 deaths in 2021, and 411 were determined to be of natural causes. County Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Yocum said during his annual report to the commissioners on Thursday that out of those natural deaths last year, the county had a total of 93 COVID-19 deaths.

There has been a rise in calls for cremations in the county, with over 980 cremation investigations for 2021. Every cremation in Lebanon County needs to be investigated by the coroner’s office before the body is turned over to the funeral homes.

In 2019, the coroner's office inspected 772 cremations. That's a 208 increase in investigations from 2019 to 2021.

Yocum said some of the increase is due to the COVID pandemic, "but not all."

"It's just more people are turning to cremations from burials, and I don't think people realize how much work is involved in investigation to clear these cases (and) turn them over to the funeral homes," Yocum said. "We have to pull all the medical records and it has created a lot of work for the office."

The county is reimbursed about $50 for every cremation it investigates, according to Yocum.

A total of 31 deaths in 2021 were attributed to drug-related causes, and 26 of those deaths involving the use of fentanyl. The numbers are similar to those reported from around the commonwealth, according to officials.

"I can tell you, speaking to drug addicts every day like I do, the drug addicts pretty well know that everything they buy today has fentanyl in it," said Yocum, who has a certification in drug and addiction medicine.

James Donmoyer Jr., the Commission on Drug and Alcohol Abuse director, said the county is seeing a decrease because of more active awareness programs, expanding services related to medically assisted treatment and an increase in the distribution of Narcan kits.

"In Lebanon County, we distributed over 631 (Narcan) kits in 2021, which is a lot more than we distributed in years past," he said.

The coroner's office reported 19 suicides in 2021, which is down from the reported 21 in 2020. More than 11 of those cases were death by gunshot.

"There were 12 of those 19 individuals that had a known mental health history," said Holly Leahy, the county's Mental Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention director. "Five had a known substance abuse history as well."

While the numbers of those who died by suicide are down, Leahy said individuals who have "suicidal thoughts or intents" are really quite large.

"There were 3,011 individuals that visited crisis (intervention) during the year," she said. "That's an average of 260 visits per month. Out of those, we do look at those who are duplicated individuals...so there were actually 208 unduplicated individuals."

The coroner's office investigated five homicides in Lebanon County in 2021. The county has seen three homicides cases in the past month, two of which police still have not made an arrest as of Friday.

On Feb. 25, Lebanon City Police took Jouse Ortiz Serrano, 18, into custody for allegedly shooting Jean Alvarado Rosado, 32, at the 300 Block North 8th Street Feb. 22. Rosado was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he died of his injuries.

Serrano has been charged with homicide and is currently incarcerated at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility without bail.

Before 9 p.m. Feb. 15, Jason Rivera was shot and killed in the 300 block of Vine Street in South Lebanon Township, just outside the city's southern limits. A resident of the Palm City Mobile Home park, Cory Heft, 41, was shot and killed when two masked intruders broke into his home Feb. 16.

Police were still investigating these incidents, with no arrest have been reported as of Friday afternoon.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

