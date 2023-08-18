Rise in dog flaps could leave homeowners uninsured

A boom in pet ownerships risks fuelling a surge of home insurance invalidations, as large dog flaps increase the risk of burglary, experts have warned.

There were 9 million pet dogs in Britain before the pandemic. By 2022, the figure had risen to 13 million, as the locked-down and lonely bought puppies in record numbers.

Dog flaps have seen a simultaneous boost in popularity. John Carolan, proprietor of retailer Pet Flaps UK, said he had seen a “considerable” uptick in interest, saying: “After lockdown was eased, our sales doubled.”

But cutting an extra hole in your house without notifying your insurer could prove costly, according to insurance firms.

David Fowkes, head of household underwriting at Admiral Insurance, said: “Most insurers have a clause that requires customers to take steps to prevent a loss. Having a large pet flap in your door could put you at greater risk of burglary.

“If you install a pet flap that’s large enough for a human to get through, then it’s a good idea to tell your insurer beforehand in case it impacts on your cover.”

The smallest dog flaps, suitable for breeds like Chihuahuas and Yorkies, measure 6”x7”, while owners of Irish Wolfhounds and Great Danes would need a flap measuring 12”x23” – the largest on the market.

Georgia Day, senior insight analyst at Consumer Intelligence, an insurance analyst, said that while there is rarely a mention in insurance policy documents of the potential for a dog flap to invalidate insurance, the openings posed a risk.

She added: “Ensuring your home remains secure is a universal requirement of all home insurance policies.

“There will be an expectation for common sense to prevail. Install a large enough dog flap and someone could crawl into your house, therefore making your home unsecure – equal to leaving a door or window open.

“Given the boom in dog ownership, it’s certainly something that insurers should consider bringing to the attention of their customers to avoid potential consumer harm.

“However, the responsibility still lies with customers to keep their home secure and maintain the validity of their insurance.”

Even burglaries involving entry via smaller cat flaps can cause insurers to push back on claims, regardless of whether the insurer was notified of the flap’s existence beforehand.

One homeowner was denied insurance payout for stolen items rejected by esure Insurance after his house was burgled.

A thief had reached through his cat flap to access a key left in the indoor keyhole, but the insurance company argued that the opening had allowed the burglar to gain entry to the property without the use of force.

Many insurance policies exclude theft when force and violence is not used to enter or exit the property.

The decision was later overturned by the Financial Ombudsman.

Experts said one solution to the problem was to install a “smart flap” that only opens for your pet. These work by reacting to a signal emitted from a tag on your pet’s collar and open like a portcullis and then lock shut behind them.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.